Officials canceled a high school football game in Delaware County Friday night because of a threat that a student would bring a weapon to the game.
The game between Chichester and Interboro high schools was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Interboro. It will be rescheduled, according to a notice on Chichester School District’s website.
The school administrations and police departments are investigating the threat, Chichester Superintendent Dan Nerelli said in an alert on the district website. The nature of the alleged threat, including who was involved, how it was communicated, or what kind of weapon was threatened, was not clear.
Police and school officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Officials rescheduled the game, Nerelli wrote, “to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and community.”