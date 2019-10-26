Downingtown East coach Mike Matta spread the news.
“Stanley Bryant,” Matta said of his junior star, “is a dangerous man.”
Just ask Coatesville.
Bryant ran 30 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns as Downingtown East stunned Coatesville, 28-24, Friday night at Kottmeyer Stadium.
The victory earned Downingtown East a share of the Ches-Mont League National Division title in a three-way split with Coatesville and Downingtown West. All three teams finished with 3-1 marks in division play.
Bryant scored on runs of 19 and 9 yards in the second half as Downingtown East (9-1 overall), the No. 6 team in The Inquirer Top 10, rallied from a 24-14 deficit.
The victory also likely secured Downingtown East a home playoff game in the PIAA District 1 Class 6A tournament, which starts next weekend.
Senior quarterback Ricky Ortega threw three touchdown passes for No. 2 Coatesville (7-2 overall).
Coatesville senior wide receiver Dapree Bryant caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown to become the Philadelphia area’s all-time leader in career receiving yards with 3,312.
The loss was the first suffered by Coatesville, the two-time reigning District 1 Class 6A champions, in Ches-Mont League play since the 2015 season.
Bryant’s interception on a play that started at the Downingtown East 13 ended Coatesville‘s last possession with 3 minutes, 39 seconds to play.
The Cougars ran out the clock with Bryant carrying five straight times for two first downs behind a powerful offense line.
Spencer Uggla added 106 yards on 21 carries for Downingtown East.
“Our offensive line is amazing,” Downingtown East quarterback Andrew Person said.
Coatesville 7 7 10 0 -- 24
Downingtown East 7 7 7 7 -- 28
DE: Spencer Uggla 31 run (Joel Mindik kick)
C: Dapree Bryant 30 pass from Ricky Ortega (Pierce Hadzor kick)
DE: Nick Lovenguth 78 pass from Andrew Person (Mindik kick)
C: Jordan Engler 45 pass from Ortega (Hadzor kick)
C: John Rutman 7 pass from Ortega (Hadzor kick)
C: Hadzor 31 FG
DE: Stanleuy Bryant 19 run (Mindik kick)
DE: Bryant 9 run (Mindik kick)