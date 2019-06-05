When Dan Hammer was a senior at Father Judge, he indicated to pro scouts that he planned to attend college, so he didn’t end up being selected in the MLB first-year player draft.
Now, three years later, he was ready to be drafted. And Hammer, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander from the University of Pittsburgh, was selected as the first pick in the 13th round by the Baltimore Orioles.
He was the first player with Philadelphia-area ties to be drafted on the third and final day of the draft, which consisted of rounds 11-40.
“It was such a huge relief to be picked and such an honor to be picked by the Baltimore Orioles,” Hammer said in a phone interview. “It is such a great moment for me and my family.”
Hammer, the Philadelphia Catholic League MVP as a senior, thought he needed the college competition to improve, and he said playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference has been a major benefit.
“I am so much more mature as a player and have gained more knowledge of the game playing for Pitt,” he said.
Hammer appeared in 17 games for the Panthers this season, making 13 starts. He was 3-8 with a 6.55 ERA. In 66 innings, he struck out 80 and walked 37. He said his fastball touched 95 mph.
“It wasn’t the year I wanted, but it all worked out,” he said.
His ability to miss bats was a selling point. In 187 career innings at Pitt, he struck out 189.
“I have known Danny since he was a little kid, and it is awesome for him and the school,” said Mike Metzger, in his second year as Father Judge head coach after being an assistant for nine years. “I am so happy for him. He has a great family.”
According to Metzger, Hammer is the 13th Father Judge player to be drafted or sign with a Major League Baseball team.