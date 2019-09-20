Coatesville senior Dapree Bryant enters Friday night’s game at Unionville on the brink of breaking a 47-year-old record.
Bryant, a Villanova recruit, has 42 career touchdown passes. The Southeastern Pennsylvania record is 43, set in 1972 by former Upper Merion High and University of Nebraska wide receiver Bobby Thomas, according to local sports historian Chuck Langerman.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Bryant, a dynamic playmaker, has helped Coatesville (2-1) to a pair of victories after a season-opening loss to 2018 PIAA Class 6A state finalist Harrisburg.
In a 28-7 victory over Cumberland Valley, Bryant caught a pair of touchdown passes and also ran 68 yards for a score on a fake punt.
In a 55-17 win over West Chester Henderson, Bryant added two more scoring receptions and also returned a kickoff for another touchdown.
The record for career touchdown catches in the Philadelphia area, which includes Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, is 47, set in 2001 by Glassboro High’s Terrance Holmes, a future University of Florida defensive back.
The Pennsylvania state record is 58, set last season by Jourdan Townsend of West Middlesex High in Mercer County.
Unionville, in Kennett Square, enters the game with a 2-2 record.