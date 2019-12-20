Dapree Bryant scored 22 points to eclipse the 1,000 career-point mark and lead the Coatesville boys’ basketball team past West Chester East, 64-40, on Thursday.
Bryant, a Villanova recruit in football, just came off a season where the Red Raiders fell to Downingtown West in the District 1 Class 6A championship. Now, Bryant and Jhamir Brickus, who had 18 points, will try and lead Coatesville back to the district title game in basketball.
The Red Raiders are now 4-0 overall on the year. Andrew Carr added 18 points for the Vikings.
Syncere Ross had 26 points in Franklin Learning Center’s 72-61 victory over Motivation. Josiah Johnson and Quincy Turner each scored 10 points.
***
West Philadelphia edged People for People Charter, 91-88, in double overtime behind Keyishon Miller’s 31 points. Nasir Nasir Davis had 21 points and Quamir Mitchell added 15.
***
Jason Keels recorded 16 points and eight steals to help Parkway Center City beat Hill Freedman, 83-72. Paul Green chipped in 24 points and Josh Howard had 13.
***
Jahir Mason scored 15 points as Northeast defeated Ben Franklin, 67-63. Ryan Wilcox and Amir Shields added 13 points apiece.
***
Roman Catholic topped Marshall County, 79-26, due to Jalen Duren’s double-double. He had 19 points and 18 rebounds. He also had five blocks, three steals and three assists. Justice Williams added 16 points and Lynn Greer III scored 11.
Alex Acevedo’s 19 points led Randolph past Bodine, 67-46. Jahlil Archer tallied 17 points, and Linwood Sanford and Nasir Jordan each scored 10 points.
***
Micah Jack scored 16 points in Science Leadership’s 55-39 win over Phila. Academy Charter. Rahmir Powell added 12 points and Cameron Sims had 10.
***
Mariana Bracetti downed Franklin Towne Charter, 57-51, thanks to Mikai Hooker’s 21 points. Keith Jenkins scored 11 points and Demir Butler-Banks notched 10.
***
Daviohn Scarborough drained four treys to record 18 points to help Palumbo beat Freire Charter, 55-41. Ibrahim Kane added 18 points and Tymirr Farlar had 11.
***
Nasir Moody scored 26 points as Sayre topped Parkway Northwest, 64-54. Jamal Saidle had 18 points.
***
Symire Priester’s 13 points led Sankofa past Mastery Noth, 54-35.
***
Tvon Jones scored 27 points in Math, Civics and Sciences’ 72-64 victory over Lincoln. Nisine Poplar notched 13 points and Niaeem Edwards added 10.
***
Martin Luther King topped Bartram, 70-27, behind Semaj Oliver’s double-double. He had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Auprel Andrews and Quadere Davis scored 11 points apiece.
***
Amir Mins’ 21 points helped Boys’ Latin beat Matbaum, 71-50. Adam Clark added 17 points and Taj Savage tallied 14 points.
***
Amir Terry had 19 points as Olney defeated Central, 56-42. Siddiq McNair added 12 points.
***
Tyler Mish hit five three-pointers to score 24 points in Holy Ghost Prep’s 71-49 victory over Great Valley. Steve Cianci had 12 points.
Maritime Academy beat Elverson, 80-46, thanks to Tyler Morell’s 26 points. Willie Davis had 20 points, eight steals and seven rebounds. Devon Stanley recorded a double-double with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.
***
Carl Schaller had a double-double with 28 points and 10 assists in Garnet Valley’s 75-52 win over Upper Darby. Neel Beniwal added 15 points.
***
Sebastian Goldstein scored 17 points to lead Masterman past Hardy Williams Charter, 64-39. Javari Cherry had 16 points and Beckett Sanderson added 14.
Diamond Johnson scored 23 points to lead Neumann-Goretti past Archbishop Ryan, 72-46. Sierra Bermudez had 17 points and Mihjae Hayes added 10.
Denae Carter, Lizzie Deal and Sammie White scored 14 points apiece as St. Basil defeated Merion Mercy, 54-30. The Panthers are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 against Catholic Academy league opponents.
***
Katie Anderson recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and seven steals in Agnes Irwin’s 39-26 victory over Barrack Hebrew. Chloe Saulnier had eight points and nine rebounds.
***
Lucy Olsen’s 21 points helped Spring-Ford beat Northport, 51-41. Emily Tiffan added 16 points.
Jenkintown downed Christian Academy, 47-20, behind Carly Mulvaney’s 22 points.
***
Julia Smith scored 15 points to lead Boyertown past Upper Merion, 59-5.
***
Sanaa Garrett had 23 points and seven assists as Friends’ Central topped Perkiomen School, 66-43. Amani Savage scored 19 points and Madison Smith recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
***
Raeleen Keffer-Scharpf scored 16 points in Episcopal Academy’s 43-32 win over Hill School.