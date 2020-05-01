Malvern Prep’s Deuce Turner, the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Inter-Ac League, was named Class 5A state player of the year in boys’ basketball on Friday in voting by Pennsylvania sportswriters.
Turner, a 6-foot-1 guard and Bucknell recruit, averaged 21.1 points in leading Malvern Prep to a 25-5 record, including a 10-0 mark in Inter-Ac League play.
The Friars reached the title game of the Pennsylvania independent schools state tournament, losing to Westtown School, and were scheduled to compete in the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament in Maryland in mid-March before the event was cancelled by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Turner, a Coatesville native and four-year starter, finished his career with 2,452 points.
Archbishop Wood junior guard Rahsool Diggins and West Chester East senior forward Andrew Carr also were named to the first team.
The 6-3 Diggins averaged 19.3 points for the Vikings, who finished with a 22-5 record. Diggins, who scored a Philadelphia Catholic League-record 35 points in a semifinal loss to Roman Catholic, is one of the state’s top recruits in the class of 2021, having recently picked up a scholarship offer from Kansas.
The 6-9 Carr is a Delaware recruit. He led West Chester East to the best season in program history, including a final record of 28-2, the District 1 Class 5A championship and a berth in the PIAA quarterfinals when the tournament was cancelled.
Archbishop Wood junior guard Jaylen Stinson and junior swingman Daeshon Shepherd were second-team selections and junior guard Marcus Randolph was a third-team selection.
Archbishop Wood won the Philadelphia Catholic League regular-season title as well as the District 12 Class 5A crown and had advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 5A tournament.
Archbishop Ryan junior guard Aaron Lemon-Warren, who was the Philadelphia Catholic League’s leading scorer with a 23.7-point average when he suffered a season-ending foot injury in late January, and senior swingman Gediminas Mokseckas were second-team selections.
Archbishop Ryan finished with a 19-9 record, including a berth in the Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals at the Palestra. The Red Raiders also had advanced to the state quarterfinals when the tournament was called off.
Unionville senior swingman Logan Shanahan, an Emory recruit, was a third-team selection. He led the Indians to a 21-7 record and a berth in the state quarterfinals, scoring 22 with 12 rebounds in a second-round win over Ches-Mont League rival West Chester Rustin.
Muhlenberg’s Tyrone Nesby was named coach of the year, with Malvern Prep’s John Harmatuk, West Chester East’s Tom Durant and Archbishop Wood’s John Mosco also receiving votes.
Here is the Class 5A all-state basketball team listed in order of votes received:
Deuce Turner, 6-1 Sr. G, Malvern Prep
Rahsool Diggins, 6-3 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Andrew Carr, 6-10 Sr. F, West Chester East
Michael Carmody, 6-6 Sr. F, Mars
Quadir Copeland,6-5 Jr. F, Gettysburg
Rodney Gallagher, 6-0 Fr. G, Laurel Highlands
Jaylen Stinson, 6-0 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Michael Lucarotti, C 6-4 Jr. G, Erie Cathedral Prep
Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4 Sr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Josh Parra, 6-5 Sr. F, Milton Hershey
Mason Barnes, 6-1 Sr. G, Pottsville
Marcus Randolph, 6-4 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Logan Shanahan, 6-6 Sr. F, Unionville
Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh
Seth Beers, 6-0 Sr. G, Lampeter-Strasburg
Elija Rosenthal, 6-0 Sr. G, Wallenpaupack
Coach of the year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg.
Also receiving votes: Tom Durant, West Chester East; John Harmatuk, Malvern Prep; John Mosco, Archbishop Wood.