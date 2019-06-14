STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Andrew Czachor wasn’t expected to take the mound so early, but the Devon Prep senior was clearly ready for the assignment.
Called in to pitch with the Tide trailing, 2-0, and with just one out in the first inning, Czachor provided the type of big-game performance that has defined his career.
The senior righthander who is headed to High Point, didn’t allow a run in 6⅔ shutout innings as Devon Prep defeated Serra Catholic, 3-2 in Friday’s PIAA Class 2A state championship at Penn State’s Medlar Field.
It was the second state title for Devon Prep (12-13), which also won in 2014. The Tide’s record was a product of their difficult schedule, which included its first season in the Philadelphia Catholic League. But it paid dividends during the postseason. Serra Catholic ended 23-4.
Czachor allowed three hits and struck out 10 while walking one, throwing 85 pitches.
Devon Prep sophomore lefthander Tommy Kent was lifted after retiring one of five batters and allowing the two runs in that opening inning. The first run scored on a single and error, while the second came on Nico Eredmic’s RBI single.
Czachor came in and restored order for Devon Prep.
Meanwhile, the Tide took the lead with single runs in the first three innings. Aaron Nuble led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Czachor’s sacrifice fly to center.
In the second, Jack Eshleman reached second on a two-base error, was sacrificed to third by Eamonn Walsh and scored on Matt Romano’s RBI bunt that pitcher Alex Glumac fielded and only had one play to first.
Glumac, who entered the game with a 10-2 record, was lifted after Jackson Jonik’s RBI double gave Devon Prep a 3-2 lead with nobody out in the third inning. He was replaced by lefthander Logan Exler.
Serra Catholic rallied in the seventh when Jayden Mertz hit a two-out double. Leadoff hitter Mark Black was intentionally walked. The game then ended when Glumac grounded out to Czachor.
Serra Catholic 200 000 0 - 2 5 2
Devon Prep 111 000 x - 3 5 1
WP: Andrew Czachor. LP: Alex Glumac
2B: D-Jackson Jonik, S-Jayden Mertz. 3B: D-Aaron Nuble.