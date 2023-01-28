Downingtown West’s Ryan Howard commits to Kansas State

Dowingtown West junior Ryan Howard announced his commitment to Kansas State via Twitter Friday night, becoming the third Wildcats pledge in the class of 2024.

The offensive tackle is heading to the same program where his brother, Will, is the starting quarterback. Will is entering his senior year next fall, but could return for a fifth season due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility.

Currently an unranked prospect by 247Sports, the 6-7, 305-pound Howard was originally offered by the Wildcats in June of 2022. He also drew offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Bowling Green, and Maryland.

