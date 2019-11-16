Center
Jon Fagley - Neumann Goretti - Junior
Line
Jack Kelly - Lansdale - Senior
Christian Lott - Neumann Goretti - Sophomore
Matt Marlin - Egan-Conwell - Senior
Tyrone Fowler - McDevitt - Senior
Jason LaFontano - Carroll - Senior
Tight End / Wide Receiver
Carl Smith - West - Senior
Malachi Hansen - Carroll - Junior
Damien Gabriel - Neumann Goretti - Senior
Jimmy Casey - Lansdale - Junior
Andrew Garwo - Egan-Conwell - Junior
Running Back
Khindre Harris - Egan-Conwell - Junior
Tysheem Johnson - Neumann Goretti - Junior
Malik Griffin - Neumann Goretti - Senior
Danny Dutkiewicz - Lansdale - Senior
Quarterback
Lonnie Rice - McDevitt - Senior
Center
Kevin Gianoni - Lansdale - Senior
Line
Isaiah Gaddy - Neumann Goretti - Senior
Dave Atkins - West - Senior
Hakim Dodson - McDevitt - Senior
Mike Evangelista - Lansdale - Senior
Tight End / Wide Receiver
James Welde - Bonner-Prendergast - Junior
Emmanuel Sia - McDevitt -Sophomore
Corey Wright-Downing - McDevitt - Freshman
Running Back
Mason Peterson - Bonner-Prendergast - Sophomore
Chuck Ingram - Bonner-Prendergast - Senior
Quarterback
Zaire Hart-Hawkins - West - Senior
Marqui Adams - Neumann Goretti - Sophomore
Line
Isaiah Gaddy - Neumann Goretti - Senior
Eric Gentry - Neumann Goretti - Junior
Joe Kelly - O’Hara - Senior
Tyrone Fowler - McDevitt - Senior
Oscar Uduma - Bonner-Prendergast - Senior
Linebackers
Anthony Johnson - Neumann Goretti - Sophomore
Richie Kimmel - Carroll - Senior
Chris Majors - Egan-Conwell - Senior
Kevin Gianoni - Lansdale - Senior
Backs
Andrew Garwo - Egan-Conwell - Junior
Nick Lamey - Carroll - Junior
Ubayd Steed - Neumann Goretti - Senior
Lonnie Rice - McDevitt - Senior
Kicker
Brendan Menges - Lansdale - Senior
Punter
Brendan Menges - Lansdale -Senior
Multi-Purpose Player
Joachim McElroy - McDevitt - Junior
Line
Jack Kelly - Lansdale - Senior
Roman Brown - Neumann Goretti - Senior
Eric Gardner - McDevitt - Freshman
Nasim Rhodes-Nelson - Bonner - Junior
Linebackers
Sam Schurr - Egan-Conwell - Senior
Troy Athill - West - Senior
Ron Holmes Jr - Neumann Goretti - Senior
Derrick Jackson - Bonner - Junior
KJ Henderson - McDevitt - Junior
Backs
Carl Smith - West - Senior
Sincere Thomas - Egan-Conwell - Junior
Malachi Hansen - Carroll - Junior
Kicker
Luke Jackson - Egan-Conwell - Senior
Eric Wilson - McDevitt - Senior
Punter
Luke Jackson - Egan-Conwell - Senior
Nick Lamey - Carroll - Junior
MVP
Danny Dutkiewicz - Lansdale - Senior
Coach of the Year
Albie Crosby, Neumann Goretti
Center
Owen Coyle - Wood - Junior
Line
Ryan Wills - LaSalle - Junior
Charlie Mininger - Wood - Senior
Matt McGeary - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Casey Stepehnson - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Tight End / Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Brad Vespe - LaSalle - Senior
Andrew McHugh - Wood - Sophomore
Malachi Harris - Roman -Senior
Running Back
Kolbe Burrell - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Sam Brown - LaSalle - Sophomore
Shemar Ellis - Roman - Junior
Cardel Pigford - Wood - Junior
Quarterback
Kyle McCord - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Center
Max Fisher - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Line
Kenny O’Kane - LaSalle - Senior
Dom D’Alessio - Wood - Senior
Matt Lombardi - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Luke Duska - Roman - Junior
Tight End / Wide Receiver
Malik Cooper - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Sahmir Hagans - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Shane McGovern - Judge - Senior
Running Back
Dameir Johnson - Judge - Senior
Tim Mehlmann - LaSalle - Junior
Quarterback
Cole Lowe - Ryan - Senior
Line
Anthony Leneghan - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Nick Yagodich - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Ryan Savage - LaSalle - Senior
Robert Jackson - Wood - Junior
Malachi Kea - Roman - Sophomore
Linebackers
Liam Johnson - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Shane Collier - Wood - Junior
Dillon Trainer - LaSalle - Senior
Aidan Nash - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Abdul Carter - LaSalle - Sophomore
Backs
Jolian Talley - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
David Watson - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Amir Gibson - Roman - Junior
TJ Meachum - LaSalle - Senior
Kicker
Antonio Chadha - St. Joe’s Prep - Sophomore
Punter
Jake Gandolfo - LaSalle - Senior
Multi-Purpose Player
Daquon Robinson - Roman - Junior
Line
Charley Mininger - Wood - Senior
Dom D’Alessio - Wood - Senior
Mike Waring - Father Judge - Senior
Blake Romano - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Sam Graham - LaSalle - Senior
Linebackers
Anthony Rightley - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior
Tyson Goldstein - LaSalle - Senior
Kevin Kelley - Judge -Senior
Tom Pomponi - Wood - Senior
James Kuneck - Roman - Junior
Backs
Ryan DiVergilis - Wood - Senior
Shane McGavern - Judge - Senior
Griffin Zobel - LaSalle - Senior
Kicker
George Karusky - Ryan - Senior
Punter
Jack Isbell - Judge - Senior
MVP
Kyle McCord - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior
Coach of the Year
Rick Prete - Roman