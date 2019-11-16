As selected by the league

1st Team Blue Division Offense

Center

Jon Fagley - Neumann Goretti - Junior

Line

Jack Kelly - Lansdale - Senior

Christian Lott - Neumann Goretti - Sophomore

Matt Marlin - Egan-Conwell - Senior

Tyrone Fowler - McDevitt - Senior

Jason LaFontano - Carroll - Senior

Tight End / Wide Receiver

Carl Smith - West - Senior

Malachi Hansen - Carroll - Junior

Damien Gabriel - Neumann Goretti - Senior

Jimmy Casey - Lansdale - Junior

Andrew Garwo - Egan-Conwell - Junior

Running Back

Khindre Harris - Egan-Conwell - Junior

Tysheem Johnson - Neumann Goretti - Junior

Malik Griffin - Neumann Goretti - Senior

Danny Dutkiewicz - Lansdale - Senior

Lansdale Catholic's Danny Dutkiewicz intercepts a pass against Conwell-Egan in 2016.
Quarterback

Lonnie Rice - McDevitt - Senior

2nd Team Blue Division Offense

Center

Kevin Gianoni - Lansdale - Senior

Line

Isaiah Gaddy - Neumann Goretti - Senior

Dave Atkins - West - Senior

Hakim Dodson - McDevitt - Senior

Mike Evangelista - Lansdale - Senior

Tight End / Wide Receiver

James Welde - Bonner-Prendergast - Junior

Emmanuel Sia - McDevitt -Sophomore

Corey Wright-Downing - McDevitt - Freshman

Running Back

Mason Peterson - Bonner-Prendergast - Sophomore

Mason Peterson of Bonner-Prendergast runs for a touchdown against Bishop McDevitt in September.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Chuck Ingram - Bonner-Prendergast - Senior

Quarterback

Zaire Hart-Hawkins - West - Senior

Marqui Adams - Neumann Goretti - Sophomore

1st Team Blue Division Defense

Line

Isaiah Gaddy - Neumann Goretti - Senior

Eric Gentry - Neumann Goretti - Junior

Joe Kelly - O’Hara - Senior

Tyrone Fowler - McDevitt - Senior

Oscar Uduma - Bonner-Prendergast - Senior

Linebackers

Anthony Johnson - Neumann Goretti - Sophomore

Richie Kimmel - Carroll - Senior

Chris Majors - Egan-Conwell - Senior

Kevin Gianoni - Lansdale - Senior

Backs

Andrew Garwo - Egan-Conwell - Junior

Nick Lamey - Carroll - Junior

Ubayd Steed - Neumann Goretti - Senior

Lonnie Rice - McDevitt - Senior

Lonnie Rice (right) of Bishop McDevitt intercepts a Cardinal O'Hara pass and returns it for a touchdown on Sept. 14, 2018.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Kicker

Brendan Menges - Lansdale - Senior

Punter

Brendan Menges - Lansdale -Senior

Multi-Purpose Player

Joachim McElroy - McDevitt - Junior

2nd Team Blue Division Defense

Line

Jack Kelly - Lansdale - Senior

Roman Brown - Neumann Goretti - Senior

Neumann Goretti senior defensive lineman/linebacker Roman Brown
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Eric Gardner - McDevitt - Freshman

Nasim Rhodes-Nelson - Bonner - Junior

Linebackers

Sam Schurr - Egan-Conwell - Senior

Troy Athill - West - Senior

Ron Holmes Jr - Neumann Goretti - Senior

Derrick Jackson - Bonner - Junior

KJ Henderson - McDevitt - Junior

Backs

Carl Smith - West - Senior

Sincere Thomas - Egan-Conwell - Junior

Malachi Hansen - Carroll - Junior

Kicker

Luke Jackson - Egan-Conwell - Senior

Eric Wilson - McDevitt - Senior

Punter

Luke Jackson - Egan-Conwell - Senior

Nick Lamey - Carroll - Junior

MVP

Danny Dutkiewicz - Lansdale - Senior

Coach of the Year

Albie Crosby, Neumann Goretti

Albie Crosby
1st Team Red Division Offense

Center

Owen Coyle - Wood - Junior

Line

Ryan Wills - LaSalle - Junior

Charlie Mininger - Wood - Senior

Matt McGeary - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Casey Stepehnson - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Tight End / Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

Brad Vespe - LaSalle - Senior

Andrew McHugh - Wood - Sophomore

Malachi Harris - Roman -Senior

Running Back

Kolbe Burrell - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Sam Brown - LaSalle - Sophomore

La Salle running back Sam Brown avoids a tackle by Malvern defensive back Ethan Hennessey in a game in September.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Shemar Ellis - Roman - Junior

Cardel Pigford - Wood - Junior

Quarterback

Kyle McCord - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

2nd Team Red Division Offense

Center

Max Fisher - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

Line

Kenny O’Kane - LaSalle - Senior

Dom D’Alessio - Wood - Senior

Matt Lombardi - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Luke Duska - Roman - Junior

Tight End / Wide Receiver

Malik Cooper - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

Sahmir Hagans - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

Shane McGovern - Judge - Senior

Running Back

Dameir Johnson - Judge - Senior

Tim Mehlmann - LaSalle - Junior

Quarterback

Cole Lowe - Ryan - Senior

1st Team Red Division Defense

Line

Anthony Leneghan - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Nick Yagodich - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

Ryan Savage - LaSalle - Senior

Robert Jackson - Wood - Junior

Malachi Kea - Roman - Sophomore

Linebackers

Liam Johnson - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

St. Joe's Prep, Liam Johnson lines up against St. Joseph of Montvale in August.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Shane Collier - Wood - Junior

Dillon Trainer - LaSalle - Senior

Aidan Nash - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Abdul Carter - LaSalle - Sophomore

Backs

Jolian Talley - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

David Watson - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

Amir Gibson - Roman - Junior

TJ Meachum - LaSalle - Senior

Kicker

Antonio Chadha - St. Joe’s Prep - Sophomore

Punter

Jake Gandolfo - LaSalle - Senior

Multi-Purpose Player

Daquon Robinson - Roman - Junior

2nd Team Red Division Defense

Line

Charley Mininger - Wood - Senior

Dom D’Alessio - Wood - Senior

Mike Waring - Father Judge - Senior

Blake Romano - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Sam Graham - LaSalle - Senior

Linebackers

Anthony Rightley - St. Joe’s Prep - Senior

Tyson Goldstein - LaSalle - Senior

Kevin Kelley - Judge -Senior

Tom Pomponi - Wood - Senior

James Kuneck - Roman - Junior

Backs

Ryan DiVergilis - Wood - Senior

Shane McGavern - Judge - Senior

Griffin Zobel - LaSalle - Senior

Kicker

George Karusky - Ryan - Senior

Punter

Jack Isbell - Judge - Senior

MVP

Kyle McCord - St. Joe’s Prep - Junior

Coach of the Year

Rick Prete - Roman

Rick Prete
Roman Catholic High School
