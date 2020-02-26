Imhotep Charter has two of the best football players in the area. Their college scholarship offers prove that point.
On Wednesday, 6-foot-3, 280-pound junior defensive tackle Taleeq Robbins announced his 32nd scholarship offer, this one from Mississippi.
On Tuesday, Robbins’ teammate, Enai White, announced his 32nd offer, also from Ole Miss.
Between the two players, that’s 64 scholarship offers and counting.
Both players have offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Washington, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Iowa State.
In addition to Mississippi, Robbins’ most recent offers are from Marshall, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
In February, White, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, announced offers from Oklahoma and Oregon. His most notable offer is from the reigning national champion LSU Tigers.
With both players back next season, Imhotep should be a force again next season.
Davis announced on Twitter that he’s staying home to play football at Rutgers.
“I am staying home because I am ALL IN and ready to #CHOP,” the 6-foot, 170-pounder he said in his announcement on Twitter on Feb. 18.
Davis, who originally went to Absegami, moved to Florida and attended Eau Gallie in his sophomore year. He returned to South Jersey and played at St. Augustine.
He had to sit out multiple games at the start of the season due to the transfer rules, but it all worked out in the end.
After an 1-3 start, Davis helped lead the Hermits to a 7-4 record and an appearance in the Non-Public Group 4 semifinals, where they fell to St. Peter’s Township, 35-28.
Davis caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season in the loss. He accumulated 384 receiving yards in seven games, averaging 20.2 yards per catch in seven games.
According to Davis’ Twitter page, he had more than 20 scholarship offers. His latest came from Liberty on Feb. 11, and he had others from Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, and Duke.
Pajuste has been active over the last five weeks. The 6-3, 280 pound-offensive lineman has three scholarship offers, with his first coming from Bowling Green on Jan. 23.
On Jan. 30, Pajuste announced his second offer, from Toledo, and on Monday he got his third offer, from Marshall.
During Chestnut’s junior season, the 5-11, 180-pound cornerback made it clear to not throw his way. Chestnut finished with five interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 11 games.
Last Friday, Chestnut announced his 21st college scholarship offer, from Elon.
Earlier this month, he’s announced offers from Louisville and Mississippi. In January, Boston College and Syracuse came calling.
Chestnut also has offers from, among others, Michigan, Miami, Purdue, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Rutgers.
Rose announced on his Twitter page last summer that he transferred from Exeter Township High and would attend Malvern Prep for his last two seasons of high school.
Rose got his first offer while at Exeter, from Delaware State last April.
The 5-9 safety announced two more offers this month. On Feb. 11, Rose said he got an offer from Army just six days after he took a visit.
On Wednesday, Rose got his third offer, this one from Marshall.