Typically, few things swing momentum in a football game like injuries and turnovers.
In Thursday night’s Public League contest, however, Ben Franklin High’s dominant defense reigned supreme, securing a 14-0 victory against host Boys’ Latin despite a key injury in the Electrons’ offense.
“We worked so hard for this,” said junior linebacker Jamar Basketbill. “This is what everybody worked so hard for in practice and we just stayed together as a unit.”
The win kept Franklin undefeated (4-0) and perhaps built the confidence of an already talented defense.
Late in the third quarter, Franklin senior quarterback Cahsid Raymond injured his shoulder while reaching for extra yardage on third down.
Not only did he come up short, Raymond also walked off the field in pain with his Electrons ahead, 14-0, and the Warriors’ sideline ready to pounce.
Then the Franklin snap sailed over the punter’s head on the ensuing play, giving the Warriors excellent field position at the Franklin 29-yard line.
“We were just playing for Cahsid at that point,” Basketbill said.
The Electrons’ defense responded, forcing an impressive four-and-out and not allowing a single yard of offense.
“We have a really good defense,” Franklin coach Lorrell McCook said. “We have a really good front four. It’s probably one of the best in the city. They’re lights out.”
That front four consists of seniors Shawn Walker and Derrick Lane and juniors Ahmad Hool and Orion Thompson.
The Warriors (2-1) endured their own injury when freshman quarterback Anthony Torres went down in the second quarter and did not return.
Before the injury, Raymond had 110 yards on 7-of-14 passing. His 29-yard scoring pass to junior Richard Boykin helped Franklin seize control in the first quarter.
It was preceded by Basketbill recovering a fumble during Boys’ Latin’s opening drive of the game.
The junior transferred in from Upper Moreland this season and came off the bench in the first three games.
“I was just cheering on my teammates,” he said. “But getting pumped up to get back to practice and win that spot.”
He did. Thursday was his second start of the season. The lesson he learned: “Nothing is given. You have to work hard for everything.”
Franklin 6 0 8 0 14
Boys’ Latin 0 0 0 0 0
F: Richard Boykin 29 pass from Cahsid Raymond. Run failed.
F: Raymond 10 run. Tariq Thornton-Trice pass from Raymond.