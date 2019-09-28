Central High School’s Mia Jeftic defeated Julie Chen from Northeast, 6-0, 6-0, for the AAA title in the girls’ tennis Public League Singles Tournament at Lincoln High School on Friday. Jeftic defeated Central teammate Katie Hamilton in the AAA semifinals and Daisha Salas from Lincoln in the quarterfinals.
Masterman’s Melodie Liu outlasted Anna Leventhal, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker), 6-3, for the AA singles title. Liu defeated Aaliyah Costin from Frankford in the semifinals. Jeftic and Liu advance to the PIAA District 12 singles finals on Oct. 23 against the singles champions from the Catholic League.
Annelise Dahlin scored four times for New Hope-Solesbury in a 9-0 victory over Upper Moreland. Ella Czarneki and Sabrina Vlahovic scored twice while Georgia Pappas added a goal.
Abbie Barth recorded a hat trick and Phebe Herlocher added two goals as Westtown dominated Germantown Friends in field hockey, 6-0, on Friday night. Remy Knopping notched the other goal for the Moose.
Kaelin DiMaria and Mei Whitney scored as Jenkintown took down Lansdale Catholic, 2-0. Julia Brandt had an assist.
Anna Shirley’s two goals were enough for Central Bucks South to outlast Wissahickon, 2-1. Caroline Fitzpatrick tallied a second-half score for the Trojans.
Three goals from Becca Clark led the way for Academy of New Church in a 7-1 win over Friends Select. Aria Genzlinger, Caelyn Henderson, Emma Stine and Zarah Synnestvedt scored in the win.
Mia Garber’s unassisted first-half tally was all Episcopal Academy needed to down Germantown Academy, 1-0.
Mia Leonhardt only needed the first half to record a hat trick in Notre Dame’s 5-1 victory over Agnes Irwin. Riley Gillin and Vivi Trumpbour rounded out the Irish’s scoring.
Gibreel Mami found the back of the net in overtime to deliver a 4-3 victory for Harriton over Bishop Shanahan. Mikkel Andersen had all three regulation goals for the Rams. Will Leedy assisted on the overtime winner.
Brett Eberly’s hat trick led Methacton to a 5-1 win against Pope John Paul II. Nick Ahlum and Andrew Kacala also scored. Ahlum added two assists while Eberly had another.
Two overtimes were not enough to separate Phoenixville and Boyertown who finished in a 1-1 tie. Kolby Houck scored for Boyertown but an own goal evened the score in the second half.
Jimmy Fallon’s goal off a first-half free kick was enough to carry Shipley past Westtown, 1-0.
Brandon Duke, Brett Gulati and Colton Pollock each scored twice as Spring-Ford upended Pottstown, 10-0. Rohan Daftari, Marcel Francis, Colin Trainor and Nick Tuffilaro also scored for the Rams.
Moorestown Friends unloaded six goals in the first half en route to an 8-1 victory over Friends Select. Matt D’Ottavi and Astin Galanis scored twice. Evan Kolaris, Evan Schlotterbeck, Brent Cohen and Cory Dennis scored once.
Riley Simon recorded a hat trick and Kathryn Henriksen added two goals as Pottsgrove dominated Norristown, 8-0. Katie Bean, Cece Burg and Victoria LaPrince scored once.
Liz Deal, Haley Magilton and Maria Storck scored as St. Basil shut out Springfield (M), 3-0.
Lauren Cunningham scored twice in Episcopal Academy’s 4-0 win over Notre Dame. Lauren Basset and Maya Naimoli added a goal apiece.
Maya McDermott scored two goals in the first half, both assisted by Madison Niebish, as Springside Chesnut Hill beat Baldwin, 4-0. JoJo McShane and Mary Trudeau tacked on the next two goals.
Alyssa Hardin tallied two goals and Natalie Pansini had another as Agnes Irwin beat Germantown Academy, 3-0.
MacKenzie Derstine’s two goals highlighted a three-goal second half for Dock Mennonite in a 4-0 win over Christian Academy. Lauren Moatemri and Emma Kratz also scored.
Neumann Goretti senior point guard Hakim Byrd announced his commitment to Binghamton on his Instagram page Friday.