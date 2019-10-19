Archbishop Wood was on the brink of entering another overtime period.
But as La Salle attempted the game-tying field goal, Robert Jackson blocked it to upset the Explorers, The Inquirer’s No. 3 ranked team, 21-20, in overtime on Friday.
La Salle’s Brad Vespe tied the game, 14-14, on a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
But the Vikings responded in the extra period. Max Keller tossed a touchdown pass to Andrew Mchugh to regain the lead. Keller also connected with Ryan DiVergilis on a touchdown pass. Bryan Kelly returned a kickoff for a score. The Vikings, who are 5-3 overall and 2-2 against Catholic League opponents, will face Father Judge in their final regular-season game next week.
Will Leyland drilled his extra point to help Souderton edge Central Bucks West, 28-27, in double overtime.
The Bucks missed their extra point attempt in the same period. DeAndre Wakefield and Elijah White scored rushing touchdowns for the Indians.
Michael Paciello had one receiving touchdown and one rushing in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 38-7 victory over Upper Dublin. Zion East added one score on the ground and Christian Pierce hauled in a touchdown. Nicholas Choi hit a field goal.
***
Gavin Kingsborough and Sonny Elhamamy scored a pair of touchdowns as Ridley topped Harriton, 61-14, to improve to 7-2 on the season. Jack Grace tossed one passing touchdown.
Dylan Staley, Tahir Mills, Antonio Saahir and Shaun Gallagher added one score on the ground and Jack Willis intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
***
Springfield (Montco) defeated Palumbo, 34-6, behind two rushing touchdowns from Gabe Franzyk.
***
Tamir Berthau and Andrick Wesh each notched three rushing touchdowns to help Abington beat Pennsbury, 49-28, to improve to 8-1 on the season and win the Suburban One League for the first time since 1989. Berthau also threw one passing touchdown to Caleb Baker.
Eddie Smink had two rushing scores as West Chester Henderson downed Sun Valley, 27-7. Jay Pierce had one touchdown and Joe Shur drilled two field goals.
***
Kamal Gray threw one of his three touchdown passes in the third quarter to Justin Kormos to lead Pope John Paul II past Upper Merion, 28-21. Before Gray tossed the go-ahead score to Kormos, he connected with Steve Skarbek for a big gain.
Gray’s other two passing touchdowns went to Kormos and Dylan Walker. Chris Bruder added one rushing score. Rocco DiRico’s interception in the last two minutes helped seal the win.
Haverford High blanked Central League foe Marple Newtown, 39-0, thanks to four rushing touchdowns from Trey Blair. Two of his four scores went for more than 70 yards. Chasen Wint and Colin Rezer added touchdowns.
***
Jake Morin scored two rushing touchdowns in Garnet Valley’s 49-21 win over Strath Haven. The Jaguars are 8-1 overall and earned a share of the Central League title with the victory. Greg Reynolds, Ryan Gallagher, Reece Malek and Brian Bradley added scores on the ground.
John Wileczek recorded one receiving touchdown and one rushing as West Chester East beat West Chester Rustin, 27-7, to win the Ches-Mont American division. Kyle Cichanowski added one rushing touchdown.
***
David Pender threw two touchdown passes to lead Olney past Southern, 30-8. He completed scores of 46 yards and 85 yards to Cyncere Hennix and Sean Robinson. Khalil Davis added a score on the ground. Peter Mobley also tossed a touchdown to Robinson.
***
Jenkintown defeated Prep Charter, 41-12, behind Johnson John’s four touchdowns. He scored on special teams, defense and offense. He had a 13-yard run and caught a 22-yard pass for touchdowns. Clinton Jackmon had one passing touchdown and one rushing.
Albert Koniers added one rushing score.