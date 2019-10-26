For the third straight week, Episcopal Academy senior quarterback Marcus McDaniel found himself with the ball in his hands at the end of the game.
It was a different team on Friday, but the game ended in a similar fashion. McDaniel notched three passing touchdowns to help Episcopal Academy, the No. 5 team in The Inquirer’s rankings, edge Inter-Ac foe Malvern Prep, 29-27, to improve to 8-0 on the season.
McDaniel’s biggest play of the night came after he connected with Matt Bush to give the Churchmen a 27-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter. After the score, McDaniel rushed in for the two-point conversion, which gave Episcopal Academy a 29-20 lead.
Bryce Cooper and Brian Virsbitsky hauled in receiving touchdowns. Billy Adams added one rushing score.
Fred Fulmore intercepted a pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown and had a rushing score as Central topped Kensington, 28-28, in the first round of the Public League Class 6A playoffs. Milton James and Emmanuel Freeman each had scores on the ground.
In other Public League playoff action, Will Lawrence, Jon-Luke Peaker, and Tyreek Chappell each scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Northeast past Fels, 54-0. Charles Britt and Shuyab Brinkley added rushing scores. Rhyme Robinson threw one passing touchdown. The Vikings will take on Lincoln next week in the semifinals.
Strath Haven downed Lower Merion, 56-0, behind Jack Ryder’s three touchdown passes. He connected with Koll Peichel twice and Jaris Adams on another. John Prochniak had two rushing touchdowns, and Evan Blake, Isaiah Freeman and Alex Hemingway each had one. Matt Shuler intercepted a pass and returned it for a score.
Will Howard tossed two touchdown passes to help Downingtown West top Avon Grove, 41-7. Jack Garrity and Sean Pelkisson hauled in the touchdowns. Tyriq Lewis scored two rushing touchdowns. The Whippets finished the season 9-1 overall and in a three-way tie in the Ches-Mont National Division with Downingtown East and Coatesville.
Phil Taormina and Christian Pierce intercepted passes and returned them for touchdowns in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 54-20 victory over Hatboro-Horsham. Brian Dresnin recorded four rushing scores, and Ben Felgoise and Josh Lynch each had one.
Ryan Duell threw four passing touchdowns to lead West Chester East past Oxford, 49-20. Kyle Cichanowsky had three rushing scores, including one that went for more than 40 yards. John Wileczek and Colin Warner each caught two touchdowns.
Anthony Giordano accounted for every touchdown as Central Bucks East defeated Pennridge, 28-6. He had three rushing and one passing score. Giordano tossed a touchdown pass to Will Silverman late in the third quarter.
Norristown topped Upper Perkiomen, 42-21, thanks to four rushing touchdowns from Zion Malone. Three of his four scores went for more than 30 yards. Steven Haschak added one on the ground. Isiah Tucker returned a kick for a touchdown.
Ryan Gallagher scored three rushing touchdowns to help Garnet Valley beat Ridley, 42-24. Gallagher didn’t play in the second half after leaving with an injury. Kevin McGarrey replaced Gallagher and connected with Nick Wiesendanger for a touchdown. Jake Morin and Greg Reynolds added rushing scores.
Joe Paoletti tossed two touchdown passes in Marple Newtown’s 28-14 victory over Radnor. Brian Joslin and Charlie Box each had rushing touchdowns. Box also had one interception.