RJ Macnamara scored four touchdowns to help the North Penn football team beat undefeated Souderton, 47-21, on Friday in a Suburban One Continental conference matchup. The Knights are now 6-1, 3-0 on the season.
Macnamara’s receiving touchdown midway through the second quarter gave North Penn the lead and the Knights didn’t look back. In fact, after that touchdown, North Penn’s defense held the Indians scoreless in the second half. DeAndre Wakefield and Jalen White scored touchdowns for Souderton.
Kevon White returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Evan Spann caught a receiving score. The Knights will face Central Bucks West next week.
Kyle Cichanowsky scored three rushing touchdowns to lead West Chester East past Kennett, 43-14. His longest score of the game was 97 yards. Joey Wileczek added one score on the ground.
***
Villanova recruit Ricky Ortega bounced back from an injury as Coatesville topped Avon Grove, 43-3, to improve to 5-1. The senior quarterback threw three touchdowns and one interception. Fellow Villanova recruit Dapree Bryant hauled in a receiving touchdown after an Avon Grove turnover.
Damonte Reason and Abdul Sabur Stewart caught the other two touchdowns. Ortega was pulled in the second half and backup quarterbacks Harrison Susi and Bolder Eubanks got playing time.
Eubanks connected with Lebron Bessick for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Dametrius McClain-Jackson added one rushing touchdown.
Academy Park scored the first four touchdowns of the contest to romp Interboro, 47-21. Barry Brown had two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores, including a 54-yard scamper in the second quarter. Alphonso Hayes had two total touchdowns.
Malik Johnson hauled in a receiving touchdown. Hykeem Green added one rushing score.
***
Jimmy Wright scored three rushing touchdowns in Haverford High’s 35-0 victory over Harriton. The Fords led 35-0 at halftime thanks to the ground game by Wright and Trey Blair. Blair had two rushing scores. Blair’s 48-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter put Haverford up by three touchdowns.
***
Kyle McCord, a Ohio State recruit, tossed four touchdowns for 213 yards to help St. Joseph’s Prep dominate Roman Catholic, 44-7. The Prep is now 3-2 overall and 2-0 against Catholic League opponents. They improved their winning streak against Philadelphia-area foes to 30 games and haven’t lost since 2015.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Cooper and Sahmir Hagans also hauled in receiving scores. Kolbe Burrell, a Buffalo recruit, had 92 rushing yards on nine carries.
Sam Sykes caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Adonis Hunter late in the fourth quarter to lead Cheltenham past Plymouth Whitemarsh, 28-24. Hunter also rushed for two scores. Nate Edwards returned a kick for a touchdown in the second quarter.
***
Jack Fallon recorded three rushing scores as Central Bucks West downed Suburban One Continental rival Central Bucks East, 34-6. Jack Neri and Nick Tumolo added scores on the ground. Ben Mullikin returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.
***
Perkiomen Valley scored the next five touchdowns after Methacton found the end zone first to beat the Warriors, 49-21. Ethan Kohler threw for three passing touchdowns and more than 150 yards in the first half. He also had one rushing touchdown. Jacob Sturm, Jon Moccia and Logan Halloway each notched rushing scores.
***
Gavin Kingsborough’s interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter helped Ridley pull away from Central League Marple Newtown, 35-21. Jack Grace rushed for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Staley added one score on the ground. Sonny Elhamamy returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
***
Jaris Adams scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 59-yard run in the second quarter, in Strath Haven’s 21-0 victory over Springfield (Delco). Matt Doughty returned a blocked punt for a score.
Desman Johnson had two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing — as Penn Wood edged Chester, 15-6. He linked up with Daniel Doegan for a passing score in the first half. Johnson’s rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter helped the Patriots pull away.
***
James Tuayemie’s rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter led Upper Darby past Radnor, 27-20. Dymire Bradham’s interception set up the go-ahead score. Corey Robinson recorded three scores on the ground.