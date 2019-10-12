Jack Machita tossed two touchdown passes on Friday to lead the La Salle football team, the No. 3 team in The Inquirer’s rankings, past Archbishop Ryan, 49-0. At the beginning of October, the Explorers lost a tough game against St. Joseph’s Prep. But since they’ve responded with two straight blow out victories of their own.
Gavin Daly also threw one touchdown pass. Brad Vespe hauled in two receiving scores and Mao Howell had one. Howell also returned a kick 89 yards for a touchdown. Sam Brown, Sean McFadden and Timothy Mehlmann added rushing touchdowns. The Explorers are now 6-1 on the season and will face Archbishop Wood next week.
***
Michael Paciello scored three rushing touchdowns, including one for 55 yards, as Plymouth Whitemarsh romped Quakertown, 42-19. Brian Dresnin added two rushing scores and Brian Felgoise had one. Christian Pierce had an interception.
***
Dapree Bryant caught three receiving touchdowns in Coatesville’s 41-17 victory over Bishop Shanahan. Dametrius McClain-Jackson tallied two scores on the ground and Ashon Wesley had one.
Joe Paoletti went 13 of 19 for 193 passing yards and three touchdowns to help Marple Newtown beat Penncrest, 35-8. Joey Small, Shane Benedict and Charlie Box each caught receiving scores. Eric McKee had an 8-yard rushing score.
***
Methacton defeated Norristown, 21-12, behind Mike Merola’s touchdown passes. He hooked up with Marcus Melle and Larry Dickerson in the win. Mike Torcini put the Warriors on the board in the first quarter with a rushing score.
***
Daquon Robinson had four total touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — to lead Roman Catholic past Father Judge, 46-14. He tossed two scores to Malachi Harris to put the Cahillites up 27-6 at halftime.
Shemar Ellis hauled in the other touchdown and added one score on the ground. Roman Catholic’s defense had 19 tackles for a loss of 76 yards. Malachi Kea, who had six tackles-for-loss, recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
John Kohlbrenner had two special teams scores as Upper Dublin topped Wissahickon, 28-19. He recovered a blocked punt and a muffed punt and returned them both for touchdowns. Micah Bootman scored twice on the ground.
***
Cahsid Raymond notched four rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the contest, to help Ben Franklin edge Southern, 33-26. He also threw one passing touchdown to Tariff Howell for 60 yards.
***
Elijah Alexander and Dante Morris scored on the ground in Bristol’s 12-7 victory over Jenkintown.
***
Pottsgrove defeated Upper Merion, 14-0, behind two rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Taylor.
Junior quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit, went 11 for 20 for 208 yards and three touchdown passes to lead St. Joseph’s Prep past Archbishop Wood, 42-21.
Kolbe Burrell rushed for 96 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Anthony Rightley, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Maurice Clark caught receiving scores. Bryheem Barr scored on the ground and Anthony Leneghan had an interception return for a touchdown.
Emmanuel Nwalipenja notched two goals and two assists to help Boys’ Latin down Science Leadership (Beeber), 7-2, to clinch the Public League National division. The Warriors are 9-2-1 overall and 8-0-1 against conference opponents. Kawah Tingbah tallied two goals and one assist. Justin Hall had one goal and one assist. Kenneth Dixon and Breckel Jefferson scored.
***
Nolan Grady, Arjun Ratanakar and James Hobbs-Pifer each had one goal and one assist as Germantown Friends blanked Abington Friends, 5-0. Liam Kleitz and Lucien Dalseth added goals.
***
Brad Johnston scored his first varsity goal in Episcopal Academy’s 2-1 victory over Malvern Prep. Jackson Tuma added one goal and Brendan DePillis had one assist.
***
Sean Cole and Declan Mahoney scored to lead Lansdale Catholic past Devon Prep, 2-1.
***
Springside Chestnut Hill edged Penn Charter, 4-3, thanks to Connor Koschineg’s go-ahead goal in the second half. The Blue Devils trailed 3-2 at halftime but rallied in the second half. Vincent Sciarrotta added two goals and Kevin Buck scored. Luke Feeney and Scott Bandura each had one assist.
***
Zak Kingsley and Gabe Lopata scored to help Masterman beat Furness, 2-0.
***
Nevan Baer scored two goals as Abington defeated Council Rock North, 2-1. The Ghosts are now 13-2-1 overall on the season.
***
Joe Lodise scored twice in Roman Catholic’s 6-0 win over Bishop McDevitt. The Cahillites finished the regular season 14-4 overall and 9-3 against Catholic League opponents. Nicky LoBiondo had one goal and one assist. Jimmy Tobin, Kieran Donnelly and Timmy Kane added goals. Kevin Tobin had one save to record his 12th shutout on the year.
Olivia Bley notched a hat trick as Westtown defeated Shipley, 5-1. Bridget Fitzpatrick scored twice and Whitney Tracy had four saves.
***
St. Basil topped Cheltenham, 4-0, thanks to goals from Grace Comas, Riley Jones, Haley Magilton and Shannen Remolde. Jackie O’Brien notched five saves in the shutout.
***
Madison Niebish recorded a hat trick to lead Springside Chestnut-Hill past Agnes Irwin, 4-1. Mary Trudeau scored.
Emily Matson tallied two goals and one assist as George School downed Germantown Friends, 4-1. Izzy Robinson-Cloete added two goals. Frederica Keep, Evan Kinnel and Ada Wager had one assist apiece.
***
Jenna Fiorito, Ashlynn Gatto and AiYi Young scored in Upper Perkiomen’s 3-1 victory over Phoenixville.
***
Mia Leonhardt scored twice to lead Notre Dame past Germantown Academy, 4-1. Sophia Amos and Georgie Gorelick scored.
***
Caelyn Henderson scored two goals, including the overtime winner, to help the Academy of New Church beat Shipley, 2-1. Laken Bau-Madsen had 12 saves.