Spring-Ford coach Chad Brubaker knew his football team had to limit Trey Blair’s ability to make big plays on Friday.
But the Rams weren’t successful.
Blair, a senior quarterback, rushed for more than 300 yards, had four rushing touchdowns and one passing to lead No. 12 seeded Haverford High past No. 5 seed Spring-Ford, 49-14, in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs for its first playoff win in program history.
The Fords led 35-0 at halftime and Blair played an integral role in his squad building a significant lead. Three of his four rushing scores came in the first half, including a scamper that went more than 80 yards to give Haverford a 28-0 cushion.
Blair, a Buffalo recruit, also threw a touchdown to Justin Burgess. Chasen Wint added two scores on the ground. His second score was set up by an interception from Blair. The Fords will play the winner of Downingtown East and Perkiomen Valley in the quarterfinals next week.
In other Class 6A action, Dapree Bryant recorded four touchdowns as Coatesville defeated Souderton, 49-18. Two of his four scores came early in the contest to give the Red Raiders a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Bryant’s longest touchdown was a 66-yard reception courtesy of senior quarterback Ricky Ortega. Ortega had three total touchdowns in the win, one rushing and two through the air.
Abdul-Sabur Stewart added one rushing touchdown and Shamaur Hall recovered a fumble and returned it for a score. The Red Raiders will take on the winner of Ridley and Central Bucks West in the quarterfinals next week.
Due to a power outage, Central Bucks West’s playoff game against Ridley was postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m. If the stadium is still without power on Saturday, the game will be played at Pennridge High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. A final decision will be communicated via the CB West Football Facebook page by 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Brian Dresnin scored four rushing touchdowns in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 56-42 victory over Abington to advance in the playoffs. Mike Paciello added three scores on the ground and Christopher Pierce had one. The Colonials will face Garnet Valley in the quarterfinals next Friday.
With starting quarterback Ryan Gallagher out with an injury, the Jaguars were still able to down Owen J. Roberts, 43-0, to move on to the next round. Jake Morin tallied four rushing touchdowns. Evan Fenster added one rushing score. Kevin McGarrey tossed one touchdown pass to Nick Wiesendanger.
Tyriq Lewis had five touchdowns as Downingtown West, the No. 1 seed in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs, downed Pennsbury, 63-35. The Whippets will take on North Penn next week in the quarterfinals.
Archbishop Carroll topped Cardinal O’Hara, 36-6, in the quarterfinals of the District 12 Class 4A playoffs. Richie Kimmel, Victor Taylor, Brennan Robinson and Tyler Alston scored rushing touchdowns. Russell Minor-Shaw tossed a score to Mike Dempsey and Nick Lamey threw a touchdown pass to Malachi Hansen. The Patriots will face Bonner-Prendergast next week in the semifinals.
***
Roman Brown’s interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter helped Neumann-Goretti beat Lansdale Catholic, 34-19, in the semifinals of the District 1/12 Class 3A playoffs.
After the score gave the Saints a nine point lead, Tysheem Johnson scored one of his two touchdowns and Marqui Adams tossed a score to Damien Gabriel. Ubayd Steed added one score on the ground. The Saints will play Pope John Paul II in the championship next week.
The Golden Panthers beat School of the Future, 52-16, to move on in the playoffs.
Eric Willis and Barry Brown scored rushing touchdowns to lead Academy Park past Oxford, 26-0, in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. Brown also connected with Jalen Allen and Malik Johnson for receiving scores. The Knights will face Del-Val rival Penn Wood in the quarterfinals next week.
Desman Johnson hooked up with Malik Brooks for two touchdowns as the Patriots defeated Radnor, 30-13. Ameen Stevens and Elijah Gleplay added scores on the ground. Thomas Nagbe drilled a field goal.
Elsewhere in the Class 5A bracket, Jack Ryder accounted for three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — in Strath Haven’s 21-6 win over Upper Merion. Ryder connected with Jaris Adams through the air for a score. The Panthers will take on Kennett in the quarterfinals next week.
Nolan Grady notched a hat trick to lead Germantown Friends past Penn Charter, 3-1, in the first round of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.
In other PAISAA action, Oliver Juste scored twice as Westtown defeated Episcopal Academy, 3-1. Ryan Stuart added one goal. The Moose will play Springside Chestnut Hill in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Ranir Bleznak did it on offense and defense for Baldwin in a 2-1 victory over Perkiomen School in penalty kicks in first round of the PAISAA playoffs. She made two saves in the shootout and scored the game-winning goal. Sammy Baron scored the Bears’ goal in regulation. Baldwin will face Westtown in the quarterfinals.
***
Julia Mirarchi recorded 14 saves as Cardinal O’Hara edged Franklin Towne. 1-0, in the District 12 Class 4A championship. Ellie Miller scored.
Episcopal Academy topped Springside Chestnut Hill, 5-0, in the first round of the PAISAA playoffs behind goals from Kathleen Anderson, Jess Miller, Laura Null, Ashley Sessa and Kelly Smith. Macy Szukics and Sessa each had two assists, and Anderson tallied one.
Megan Maransky scored twice as Mount St. Joseph defeated Gwynedd Mercy, 2-1 in the District 1 Class 2A fifth place game.
Garnet Valley edged Souderton, 1-0, thanks to Tina Rawa’s overtime goal in the District 1 Class 3A fifth place game Megan Finnegan notched six saves and Claire Wolfe had one assist.
Kate Dougherty scored two goals on Tuesday to beat Springfield (Montco), 2-0, in the District 1 Class 1A championship. The victory extends the Lions’ shutout streak to 21 games.