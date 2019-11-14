Boys’ Soccer

First Team

Related stories

Name, school

Kai Haynes, Abington Friends

Chakra Wade, Academy of the New Church

Jared Lonner, Friends' Central

CJ Jaikaria, George

Lucien Dalseth, Germantown Friends

James Hobbs-Pifer, Germantown Friends

Nolan Grady#, Germantown Friends

Eli Kushner, Germantown Friends

Matt D'Ottavi, Moorestown Friends

Astin Galanis, Moorestown Friends

Evan Schlotterbeck#, Moorestown Friends

Mikey Paznokas, Moorestown Friends

Jimmy Fallon, Shipley

Dean Maner, Shipley

Brian McDaid, Shipley

Zak Burgess, Westtown

Tanner Cogswell, Westtown

Joe Lordi, Westtown

Mack Moore, Westtown

Timmy Novak, Westtown

Honorable Mention

Leo-Paul Wahl, Academy of the New Church

Minas Macos, Friends Select

Andrew Miller, George

Coby Keren, Germantown Friends

Aidan Kleitz, Germantown Friends

Liam Kleitz, Germantown Friends

Cory Dennis, Moorestown Friends

Jack McDaid, Shipley

Umar Savinson,S hipley

Ryan Stewart, Westtown

#All-Southeastern PA/All State

Girls’ soccer

First Team

Name, school

Lilli Wallace-Larkin, Abington Friends

Caroline Blackman, Friends’ Central

Isabel MacFarlane, Friends’ Central

Jordyn Paszamant, Friends’ Central

Lauren Hanna, George School

Alexandra Long, George School

Lauryn Milbourne, Germantown Friends

Bella Runyan, Moorestown Friends

Kahlia Bailey, Shipley

Sarah Cotteta, Shipley

Liv Hamilton, Shipley

Mackenzie Medina, Shipley

Olivia Bley, Westtown

Emily Coe*, Westtown

Amaya Douglas, Westtown

Emily Ellis, Westtown

Bridget Fitzpatrick, Westtown

Allie Lewis*#, Westtown

Honorable Mention

Clare Robinson, Abington Friends

Ryan Lynch, Friends’ Central

Margaret Harvey, Germantown Friends

Annie McLaughlin, Germantown Friends

Lizzie Carter, Moorestown Friends

Megan Schweiker, Moorestown Friends

Jaiden Griffin, Shipley

Abby Aughe, Shipley

Whitney Tracy, Westtown

*All-Southeastern Pa.

#All-State

Field hockey

First Team

Name, school

Rebecca Clark, Academy of the New Church

Caelyn Henderson, Academy of the New Church

Margot Schneider, Friends Select

Eva Kinnel, George

Izzy Robinson-Cloete, George

Maddy Dumont, Germantown Friends

Jackie Barr, Moorestown Friends

Ava Carlson, Moorestown Friends

Bella McCollister, Moorestown Friends

Jordan Obermeier, Moorestown Friends

Lauren Phillips, Moorestown Friends

Hannah Wilson, Moorestown Friends

Gianna McDougall, Shipley

Carolina Riley, Shipley

Abbie Barth, Westtown

Phebe Herlocher, Westtown

Sabrina Schoenborn, Westtown

Olivia Willis, Westtown

Honorable Mention

Samantha Klein, Academy of the New Church

Emma Stine, Academy of the New Church

Laken Bau-Madsen, Academy of the New Church

Leah Anderson, Friends' Central

Mia Cohen, Friends Select

Emily Matson, George

Priya Shah, Moorestown Friends

Laurens Van Alen, Westtown

Casey Goss, Westtown

Girls’ tennis

First Team

Name, school

Grace Decatur, Friends’ Central

Amelia Squires, Friends Select

Maya Kowalska, George

Tsega Afessa, Germantown Friends

Taylor Ford, Germantown Friends

Mariel Kavanagh, Germantown Friends

Harper Zuercher, Germantown Friends

Renna Mohsen-Breen, Moorestown Friends

Skye Mada, Moorestown Friends

Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends

Lisa Seiler, Moorestown Friends

Elena Styliades, Moorestown Friends

Tori Allen, Shipley

Honorable Mention

Anna Volpp, Friends' Central

Joanna Lin, Germantown Friends

Natalie Julian, Moorestown Friends

Lilia Becker, Shipley

Audrey Fink, Shipley

Claire Burke, Westtown

Boys’ cross-country

First Team

Name, school

Von Curry, Abington Friends

Diego Spielman-Rodriguez, Friends' Central

Walter Owino-Wagude, George

Matthew Goldberg, Germantown Friends

Bobby Lynam, Germantown Friends

Theodor Raven, Germantown Friends

Ben Rosin, Germantown Friends

Constantin Carls, Westtown

Kavi Gandhi, Westtown

Aiden Morrison, Westtown

Will Nagy, Westtown

Honorable Mention

Dexter Zapf, Abington Friends

Simon Donovan, Germantown Friends

Charles McManus, Germantown Friends

Henry Perine, Germantown Friends

Aidan Chick, Moorestown Friends

Nick Hanchak, Westtown

Girls’ cross-country

First Team

Name, school

Charly Avril, Abington Friends

Natalie Neuhaus, Friends' Central

Miracle Price, Friends' Central

Lydia Russell, Friends' Central

Micah Trusty, Friends' Central

Rebecca Wusinich, Friends' Central

Maxine Brune, George

Maribel Carpenter, Germantown Friends

Annika Marcelis, Germantown Friends

Emma Nam, Germantown Friends

Charlotte Perine, Germantown Friends

Honorable Mention

Janaia Madden, George

Madeleine McGrath, Germantown Friends

Julia Saint-Amour, Germantown Friends

Sarah Shoumer, Shipley

Stephanie Hanchak, Westtown

Lindsey Turner, Westtown