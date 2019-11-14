First Team
Name, school
Kai Haynes, Abington Friends
Chakra Wade, Academy of the New Church
Jared Lonner, Friends' Central
CJ Jaikaria, George
Lucien Dalseth, Germantown Friends
James Hobbs-Pifer, Germantown Friends
Nolan Grady#, Germantown Friends
Eli Kushner, Germantown Friends
Matt D'Ottavi, Moorestown Friends
Astin Galanis, Moorestown Friends
Evan Schlotterbeck#, Moorestown Friends
Mikey Paznokas, Moorestown Friends
Jimmy Fallon, Shipley
Dean Maner, Shipley
Brian McDaid, Shipley
Zak Burgess, Westtown
Tanner Cogswell, Westtown
Joe Lordi, Westtown
Mack Moore, Westtown
Timmy Novak, Westtown
Honorable Mention
Leo-Paul Wahl, Academy of the New Church
Minas Macos, Friends Select
Andrew Miller, George
Coby Keren, Germantown Friends
Aidan Kleitz, Germantown Friends
Liam Kleitz, Germantown Friends
Cory Dennis, Moorestown Friends
Jack McDaid, Shipley
Umar Savinson,S hipley
Ryan Stewart, Westtown
#All-Southeastern PA/All State
First Team
Name, school
Lilli Wallace-Larkin, Abington Friends
Caroline Blackman, Friends’ Central
Isabel MacFarlane, Friends’ Central
Jordyn Paszamant, Friends’ Central
Lauren Hanna, George School
Alexandra Long, George School
Lauryn Milbourne, Germantown Friends
Bella Runyan, Moorestown Friends
Kahlia Bailey, Shipley
Sarah Cotteta, Shipley
Liv Hamilton, Shipley
Mackenzie Medina, Shipley
Olivia Bley, Westtown
Emily Coe*, Westtown
Amaya Douglas, Westtown
Emily Ellis, Westtown
Bridget Fitzpatrick, Westtown
Allie Lewis*#, Westtown
Honorable Mention
Clare Robinson, Abington Friends
Ryan Lynch, Friends’ Central
Margaret Harvey, Germantown Friends
Annie McLaughlin, Germantown Friends
Lizzie Carter, Moorestown Friends
Megan Schweiker, Moorestown Friends
Jaiden Griffin, Shipley
Abby Aughe, Shipley
Whitney Tracy, Westtown
*All-Southeastern Pa.
#All-State
First Team
Name, school
Rebecca Clark, Academy of the New Church
Caelyn Henderson, Academy of the New Church
Margot Schneider, Friends Select
Eva Kinnel, George
Izzy Robinson-Cloete, George
Maddy Dumont, Germantown Friends
Jackie Barr, Moorestown Friends
Ava Carlson, Moorestown Friends
Bella McCollister, Moorestown Friends
Jordan Obermeier, Moorestown Friends
Lauren Phillips, Moorestown Friends
Hannah Wilson, Moorestown Friends
Gianna McDougall, Shipley
Carolina Riley, Shipley
Abbie Barth, Westtown
Phebe Herlocher, Westtown
Sabrina Schoenborn, Westtown
Olivia Willis, Westtown
Honorable Mention
Samantha Klein, Academy of the New Church
Emma Stine, Academy of the New Church
Laken Bau-Madsen, Academy of the New Church
Leah Anderson, Friends' Central
Mia Cohen, Friends Select
Emily Matson, George
Priya Shah, Moorestown Friends
Laurens Van Alen, Westtown
Casey Goss, Westtown
First Team
Name, school
Grace Decatur, Friends’ Central
Amelia Squires, Friends Select
Maya Kowalska, George
Tsega Afessa, Germantown Friends
Taylor Ford, Germantown Friends
Mariel Kavanagh, Germantown Friends
Harper Zuercher, Germantown Friends
Renna Mohsen-Breen, Moorestown Friends
Skye Mada, Moorestown Friends
Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends
Lisa Seiler, Moorestown Friends
Elena Styliades, Moorestown Friends
Tori Allen, Shipley
Honorable Mention
Anna Volpp, Friends' Central
Joanna Lin, Germantown Friends
Natalie Julian, Moorestown Friends
Lilia Becker, Shipley
Audrey Fink, Shipley
Claire Burke, Westtown
First Team
Name, school
Von Curry, Abington Friends
Diego Spielman-Rodriguez, Friends' Central
Walter Owino-Wagude, George
Matthew Goldberg, Germantown Friends
Bobby Lynam, Germantown Friends
Theodor Raven, Germantown Friends
Ben Rosin, Germantown Friends
Constantin Carls, Westtown
Kavi Gandhi, Westtown
Aiden Morrison, Westtown
Will Nagy, Westtown
Honorable Mention
Dexter Zapf, Abington Friends
Simon Donovan, Germantown Friends
Charles McManus, Germantown Friends
Henry Perine, Germantown Friends
Aidan Chick, Moorestown Friends
Nick Hanchak, Westtown
First Team
Name, school
Charly Avril, Abington Friends
Natalie Neuhaus, Friends' Central
Miracle Price, Friends' Central
Lydia Russell, Friends' Central
Micah Trusty, Friends' Central
Rebecca Wusinich, Friends' Central
Maxine Brune, George
Maribel Carpenter, Germantown Friends
Annika Marcelis, Germantown Friends
Emma Nam, Germantown Friends
Charlotte Perine, Germantown Friends
Honorable Mention
Janaia Madden, George
Madeleine McGrath, Germantown Friends
Julia Saint-Amour, Germantown Friends
Sarah Shoumer, Shipley
Stephanie Hanchak, Westtown
Lindsey Turner, Westtown