Bridie McCann scored 13 points and Reagan Dolan had 11 as the Bonner-Prendergast girls’ basketball team topped Hallahan, 62-18, on Monday. Alexis Gleason recorded 10 points and seven rebounds. Ashanti Smalls tallied four points and eight rebounds.
The Pandas will play Catholic League rival Archbishop Carroll on Friday.
Jada Harmon’s 16 points led Simon Gratz past Sankofa, 46-36. Divine Wiggins had nine points and Essence Davis tallied eight.
Kensington defeated Fels, 44-31, behind 18 points from Alaza Torres. Ayanna Brown scored 16 points for the Tigers.
Eden Singer went 3 for 5 on three-pointers to score 15 points and help Barrack Hebrew top Mercy Career Tech, 46-15. Sarah Miller added 12 points.
Angel Morris scored 20 points in New Foundations’ 50-39 victory over MaST Charter.
Taysia Anderson scored 13 points as Constitution edged Franklin Towne Charter, 39-35. Mishiya Week had nine points and Nariyah Turner added seven.
Jacob DeShazo recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Paul Robeson past Roxborough, 74-69. Rob Keys had 15 points and three blocks. Elijah Hester notched 14 points and Hamir Bridges added 11. Jahlil Cook tallied nine points and three blocks.
James Ramsey scored 20 points and Emmanuel Sydnor had 16 as Washington downed Swenson, 76-60. Michael Butler tallied 15 and Teyvon Hardy tallied 13.
Jordan Gomes notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in New Foundations’ 66-52 win over MaST Charter. Kenny Pickron had 19 points and eight assists. Jamir Jackson scored 13 points.
Terrell Pitts had 12 points and seven rebounds to help Bishop McDevitt top Southern, 63-43. Trent Middleton tallied nine points and seven assists. Robert Smith scored 12 points.