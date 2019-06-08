The six-goal margin of victory might have been larger if Harriton hadn’t eased up, but the first half showed signs that the game would go down to the wire. Rams attacker Allison Schwab, who finished with four goals on the afternoon, opened the scoring nearly four minutes into the first half, but Manheim Township evened the score on a Taylor Kopan goal with 14:12 remaining in the half. The teams traded goals until the scoreboard read 4-4, but Harriton found a way to create some separation late in the half, as goals by Katelin Williams and Grace Dwyer gave the Rams a 6-4 lead. Kopan again found the back of the net to cut the lead to one goal, but Harriton scored twice more to take an 8-5 lead into halftime.