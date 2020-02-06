The Haverford School basketball team will celebrate Senior Night Friday at its home game against Germantown Academy and also recognize a Haverford classmate.
The senior athlete is battling cancer, and the school community has turned its senior celebration into a cancer awareness night in his honor to be called Fords vs. Cancer.
To that end, the school will collect donations for cancer research at the door and honor both its senior basketball players and their classmate before the game. The proceeds are to go to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Don McBride Basketball Court at the Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Ave, Haverford. The school’s phone number is 610-642-3020