Imhotep’s second-half dominance over Archbishop Ryan advances Panthers to PIAA 5A final

Behind Imhotep Charter’s Ahmad Nowell 23-point performance, the Panthers defeated Archbishop Ryan, 72-50, in the PIAA 5A semifinals on Monday at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

Panthers’ Rahmir Barno, who has committed to play for Florida Gulf Coast next fall, and Kentucky signee Justin Edwards also contributed 14 points apiece. Makye Taylor added 10. Archbishop Ryan was led by 6-foot-10 junior Thomas Sorber with 18 points and senior Zaire Paris also carried the load with 13.

The Panthers held a one-point lead (26-25) heading into halftime. Archbishop Ryan contested Imhotep shots, and even took over a lead in the second quarter against the No. 6 high school program in the nation, when Paris made a one-handed arcing layup, extending the score to 25-24.

» READ MORE: Imhotep Charter’s Justin Edwards is Philly’s top high school player in 30 years. His mom worked two jobs to keep his dream alive.

But a dominant outing in the third quarter by the Panthers showed why the program is a national contending team. Nowell, a top prospect in the class of 2024, crushed a three-pointer to open the third, then senior Yahmir Satterfield followed his teammate’s lead with another deep shot, eventually fueling a Panthers’ 11-2 run.

Imhotep holds eight state titles since 2009 under head coach Andre Noble. The win sends Imhotep to its second-straight PIAA 5A championship appearance, where they’ll take on Exeter Township at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday at 8 p.m.

Saints achieve back-to-back PIAA final appearances

Led by a game-high 24 points from Baylor commit Robert Wright III, Neumann Goretti topped Allentown Central Catholic, 67-49, in the PIAA 4A semifinals on Monday at Pottstown High School.

Thanks to 12 first-half points from Wright, who was recently named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, the Saints went into halftime leading 30-23.

In the third quarter, the Vikings came within two, but then Neumann Goretti went on a run to lead by double digits. In the fourth quarter, the Saints continued to separate themselves to come away with the victory.

» READ MORE: Neumann Goretti, Carl Arrigale and Robert Wright look to bounce back in PIAA tourney

Neumann Goretti has won nine state titles since 2010. Last season, the Saints demolished Quaker Valley in the championship, capturing their first 4A title after moving from 3A.

The Saints will face Lincoln Park from District 7 on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. Lincoln Park routed Uniontown, 85-64, in the semifinals on Monday.

Archbishop Carroll girls prevail in close matchup

Archbishop Carroll’s Taylor Wilson clutch free-throws down the stretch gave the Patriots the edge they needed in a 31-30 victory over Cardinal O’Hara in the PIAA 6A girls basketball semifinals at Garnett Valley High School on Monday.

After grabbing a seven-point lead in the third quarter, Archbishop Carroll struggled on offense by missing open jump shots and free throws. However, the Wilson sisters, Taylor and junior guard Brooke, proved to be too much for the Lions, as the two combined for 28 of the Patriots’ points.

» READ MORE: Twins Laine and Elizabeth McGurk have carved their own athletic paths that lead them to separate City 6 schools

Brooke led all scorers with 16 points, while Taylor, who will play at Army next fall, added 12 points. During those offensive struggles, though, Archbishop Carroll made enough defensive stops to keep the game close.

Archbishop Carroll will face Cedar Cliff in the PIAA Class 6A final on Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey (6 p.m. tip-off).