Imhotep basketball star Elijah Taylor is scheduled to announce his Division 1 college commitment on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria.
Taylor has said his final schools are Virginia Commonwealth, Seton Hall, Florida, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-8 forward is the prominent leader on an Imhotep team that is putting together a new rotation after losing five seniors, four of whom went on to join Division I teams.
In June, at Philly Live, a basketball showcase at Thomas Jefferson University at which schools competed in front of college coaches, Taylor impressed those coaches with his growth as a player and a leader.
He also had offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia, Penn State and Dayton.
“Offensively, he’s gotten way more aggressive,” Imhotep coach Andre Noble said in June. “He’s getting better. Just being a leader, he was always a good leader, but he’s trying to talk to younger kids more and more. I see growth in him. I’m proud of where he is.
"We’re challenging him to be the best player in the area, because we need him to be that in order for us to be what we expect to be. "
Taylor has developed his offensive game to be more self-sufficient, now that the ball will be in his hands more often. He said in June that he’s working on creating shots for himself. He’s also working on guarding out on the perimeter and becoming more explosive.
At the Philly Live event, he lived at the free throw line and showed a promising shooting form, hitting a turnaround jump shot in the first half. Guarding sufficiently on the perimeter and creating his own shot would allow Taylor to play both forward spots in college.