Sam Brown scored three times in the first quarter to lead La Salle to a 49-7 win over Father Judge on Saturday.
Brown had two rushing touchdowns, of 5 and 12 yards, before reeling in a 45-yard pass from Jack Machita to give the Explorers a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter. Machita finished the game with two touchdown passes, the second going to Liam Kennedy for 29 yards to end the first half with a 35-0 lead.
Mao Howell, Gavin Daly and EJ Wentz rounded out the scoring for La Salle with a rushing score apiece. Shane McGovern’s 17-yard touchdown pass from Mike Van Horn got the Crusaders on the board in the fourth quarter.
***
Devin Bryant scored three touchdowns for the Academy of New Church in a 48-7 win over Lower Moreland.
Bryant’s first score came on a 22-yard rush to make it a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. His second score capped the 28-point quarter for the Lions, returning a punt for a 48-yard touchdown. He began the second quarter with a rushing score, making the lead 34-0. Jeb Brenfleck threw for two touchdowns, a 55-yard strike to Glenn Sabb II and a 9-yard score to Zach Brenfleck.
***
Archbishop Wood beat Archbishop Ryan, 51-7. Max Keller threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half as the Vikings took a 44-0 lead at halftime.
Bobbo Chambers scored twice as Sun Valley beat Collegium Charter, 4-2. Brendan Purfield had three assists for the Vanguards. Nate McGinnis and Brandon Hinderhofer scored a goal each for Sun Valley. Dylan Bastian had both goals for Collegium.
***
Max Emery netted two goals for Abington Friends in its 4-0 win over Friends Select.
***
Holy Ghost Prep beat Pennsbury, 3-2. Ryan Alexander, Zach Posivak and Tyler Weimert scored for the Firebirds.
***
Goals from Michael Hewes and Kyle Ketterer led Unionville to a 2-1 win over Spring-Ford.
***
Central Bucks West shut out Pennridge, 2-0. Reed Thompson and Alan Zlotin had a goal apiece for the Bucks.
***
Chris Comber and Chris Windecker netted goals for Downingtown East in a 2-0 win over Archbishop Wood.
***
Warren Vanard scored twice, and Levy Menjivar-Sanchez had a goal for Doane Academy in its 3-1 win over Solebury School.
***
PJ Milard provided the scoring for Conwell-Egan in a 2-0 win over Devon Prep.
***
Giancomo Badalamenti’s second-half goal gave Pope John Paul II a 1-0 win over Penn Wood.
Lainey Owens’ goal gave Pope John Paul II a 1-0 double-overtime win over Phoenixville. Stacy Kormos had nine saves for the Golden Panthers, while Ella Stout had 11 for the Phantoms.
***
Ellie Malek’s game-winning goal in overtime gave Strath Haven a 1-0 win over Avon Grove.
***
Abington Friends beat Friends Select, 4-1. Alex Kieran, Lilli Wallace-Larkin, Ally Muller and Arianna Mills scored for the Kangaroos.
***
Sara Bean and Ava Hennessy scored for Springfield Delco in its 2-1 win over Cardinal O’Hara.
Riley Simon, Bailey Murphy and Cecilia Burg scored a goal each for Pottsgrove in a 3-1 win over Brandywine Heights.
***
Dock Mennonite beat Quakertown, 2-0. Elle Bergey and Cedar Smith scored goals.
***
Carley Stello’s goal off of a penalty stroke in the second half gave Great Valley a 1-0 win over Penncrest. Audrey Bassett had 19 saves for the Lions.