Sam Brown scored three times in the first quarter to lead La Salle to a 49-7 win over Father Judge on Saturday.

Brown had two rushing touchdowns, of 5 and 12 yards, before reeling in a 45-yard pass from Jack Machita to give the Explorers a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter. Machita finished the game with two touchdown passes, the second going to Liam Kennedy for 29 yards to end the first half with a 35-0 lead.

Mao Howell, Gavin Daly and EJ Wentz rounded out the scoring for La Salle with a rushing score apiece. Shane McGovern’s 17-yard touchdown pass from Mike Van Horn got the Crusaders on the board in the fourth quarter.

***

Devin Bryant scored three touchdowns for the Academy of New Church in a 48-7 win over Lower Moreland.

Bryant’s first score came on a 22-yard rush to make it a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. His second score capped the 28-point quarter for the Lions, returning a punt for a 48-yard touchdown. He began the second quarter with a rushing score, making the lead 34-0. Jeb Brenfleck threw for two touchdowns, a 55-yard strike to Glenn Sabb II and a 9-yard score to Zach Brenfleck.

***

Archbishop Wood beat Archbishop Ryan, 51-7. Max Keller threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half as the Vikings took a 44-0 lead at halftime.

Boys’ Soccer

Bobbo Chambers scored twice as Sun Valley beat Collegium Charter, 4-2. Brendan Purfield had three assists for the Vanguards. Nate McGinnis and Brandon Hinderhofer scored a goal each for Sun Valley. Dylan Bastian had both goals for Collegium.

***

Max Emery netted two goals for Abington Friends in its 4-0 win over Friends Select.

***

Holy Ghost Prep beat Pennsbury, 3-2. Ryan Alexander, Zach Posivak and Tyler Weimert scored for the Firebirds.

***

Goals from Michael Hewes and Kyle Ketterer led Unionville to a 2-1 win over Spring-Ford.

***

Central Bucks West shut out Pennridge, 2-0. Reed Thompson and Alan Zlotin had a goal apiece for the Bucks.

***

Chris Comber and Chris Windecker netted goals for Downingtown East in a 2-0 win over Archbishop Wood.

***

Warren Vanard scored twice, and Levy Menjivar-Sanchez had a goal for Doane Academy in its 3-1 win over Solebury School.

***

PJ Milard provided the scoring for Conwell-Egan in a 2-0 win over Devon Prep.

***

Giancomo Badalamenti’s second-half goal gave Pope John Paul II a 1-0 win over Penn Wood.

Girls’ Soccer

Lainey Owens’ goal gave Pope John Paul II a 1-0 double-overtime win over Phoenixville. Stacy Kormos had nine saves for the Golden Panthers, while Ella Stout had 11 for the Phantoms.

***

Ellie Malek’s game-winning goal in overtime gave Strath Haven a 1-0 win over Avon Grove.

***

Abington Friends beat Friends Select, 4-1. Alex Kieran, Lilli Wallace-Larkin, Ally Muller and Arianna Mills scored for the Kangaroos.

***

Sara Bean and Ava Hennessy scored for Springfield Delco in its 2-1 win over Cardinal O’Hara.

Field Hockey

Riley Simon, Bailey Murphy and Cecilia Burg scored a goal each for Pottsgrove in a 3-1 win over Brandywine Heights.

***

Dock Mennonite beat Quakertown, 2-0. Elle Bergey and Cedar Smith scored goals.

***

Carley Stello’s goal off of a penalty stroke in the second half gave Great Valley a 1-0 win over Penncrest. Audrey Bassett had 19 saves for the Lions.