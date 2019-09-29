The Penn Charter football team rolled past Blair Academy, 34-14, on Saturday. The Quakers forced two turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to a 10-0 lead.
Aaron Maione had a 29-yard touchdown reception from Kyle Jones. Chandler Turner’s 27-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half gave Penn Charter a 17-7 lead at the break. Jones had a 50-yard rushing score to extend the lead to 20 halfway through the third quarter.
***
Father Judge beat Archbishop Ryan, 24-10, as the Crusaders got out to a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Ridley beat Cardinal O’Hara, 2-1, as Lindsay Boyd and Jackie Deisler scored a goal apiece for the Green Raiders.
***
Meg McNesby and JoJo McShane both netted two goals each to lead Springside Chestnut Hill to a 7-0 win over Hill School. Maya McDermott, Kacie Frith and Alysa Akins also scored goals for the Blue Devils.
***
Six first-half goals led Souderton past Haverford High, 6-1. Hannah Alderfer and Taylor Yoder each scored twice.
***
Springfield (Delco) beat Upper Moreland, 1-0, as Alyssa Long’s first-half goal was the deciding factor.
***
Boyertown beat Wilson, 5-1, as all five of its goals came from different players.
***
Garney Valley and Owen J. Roberts tied, 0-0.
Kennedy Cliggett’s hat trick led Hill School to a 6-0 win over Springside Chestnut Hill. Cliggett scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game. Logan Clouser added two goals for the Blue Devils.
***
Owen J. Roberts beat Plymouth Whitemarsh, 4-3. The Wildcats trailed, 3-2, in the second half before scoring two straight goals to end the game. The Wildcats sealed the win with a goal off a corner with less than three minute remaining. The loss was Plymouth Whitemarsh’s first of the season. The Colonials are 11-1.
***
Pottsgrove scored two goals in the second half to beat Marple Newtown, 3-1. Bailey Murphy, Riley Simon and Emma Yaccarino scored for the Falcons.
***
Kaylee Jackson and Angie Lee scored a goal apiece in Bensalem’s 2-1 win over Upper Merion.
Iraj Saha’s game-winning goal in double overtime sent West Chester Henderson home with a 1-0 win over Spring-Ford. The Rams had nine shots on goal compared to five for the Vikings.
***
Sam Schwartz’s hat trick lifted Upper Merion over Marple Newtown, 5-2. Casey Lamey and Eric Kenworthy Jr. had goals as well.
***
Baba Kallie netted two goals for Hill School in its 3-1 win over Springside Chestnut Hill. Sam Beckett also scored for the Blues, while Tom Smith scored the Blue Devils’ lone goal.
***
Justin Curran’s two goals led Shipley to a 3-0 win over Cardinal O’Hara. Joe McDaid had the other score.
***
Pottsgrove shut out Archbishop Carrol, 4-0, behind two goals from Ethan Pace. Shan Gleason and Jeremy Thompson scored as well.
***
Phil Monos’ first-half goal proved to be the game winner for Lower Merion in its 1-0 win over West Chester Rustin.