- RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep: Arguably the top non-quarterback on the list of Heisman Trophy contenders.
- RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 219, Jr., Salem, N.J.: If not Swift, then Taylor is the top non-quarterback on the list of Heisman candidates.
- OT Jon Runyan, Michigan, 6-5, 321, Gr., St. Joseph’s Prep: Son of the former Eagles Pro Bowl lineman earned All-Big Ten honors last season.
- C Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 305, Jr., La Salle: Panthers co-captain, Rimington Award watch list, 23 career starts.
- OT Yasir Durant, Missouri, 6-7, 330, Sr., Imhotep Charter: Junior college transfer started 13 games last year for Tigers, line allowed eighth-fewest sacks in FBS.
- K Matt Ammendola, Oklahoma State, 5-9, 195, R-Sr., North Penn: Kicked 16 of 22 field goal attempts in 2018, second straight year of more than 100 points.
- RB Raheem Blackshear, Rutgers, 5-9, 192, Jr., Archbishop Wood: Led the Scarlet Knights in rushing yards and receiving yards last seas
- DT Tymir Oliver, Illinois, 6-4, 290, Sr., West Catholic: Started all 12 games last season, posted a career-high seven tackles vs. Iowa.
- FS Tyree Rodgers, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 180, R-Jr., Camden Catholic: Started three games last season, begins 2019 as a backup.
- TE Cary Angeline, North Carolina State, 6-7, 250, R-Jr., Downingtown East: Second season with Wolfpack after transfer from USC, in mix to start opener.
- OT Ray Thomas-Ishman, Massachusetts, 6-5, 320, Sr., Simon Gratz: Started 11 games last year at left tackle.
- S Elan Nash, Navy, 5’-11, 205, Sr., Unionville: A starter in every game last season, he finished the season with 38 tackles, a half tackle for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.
- TE Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, So, Archbishop Wood: Played in 11 games last season as a key member of the special teams units and served as a reserve tight end. He had three catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.
