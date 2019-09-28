Dapree Bryant made history on Friday night.
The Villanova recruit has more receiving touchdowns than anyone in Southeastern Pa.
Bryant hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass, the 44th of his career, as Coatesville defeated West Chester Rustin, 36-7.
“It means a lot,” Bryant said last week when tied the record. “But I don’t care about records. I care about helping the team win.”
The senior broke Bobby Thomas’ record of 43 set back in 1972. Thomas starred at Upper Merion and played at the University of Nebraska.
Bryant helped the team by adding rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Abdul-Sabur Stewart recovered a fumble he forced for an 88-yard touchdown.
***
Russell Minor-Shaw scored on the and ground and threw for another as Archbishop Carroll held off Conwell-Egan, 27-23. Tyler Barry threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cole Rabina and rushed for another score to bring cut the deficit to four for the Eagles.
***
Nate Edwards caught two touchdowns from Adonis Hunter as Cheltenham rolled to a 41-7 victory over Upper Dublin. Both scores went for more than 65 yards. Jamir Barnes added two touchdowns on the ground for the Panthers.
The Cardinals were playing without senior quarterback Mike Slivka and junior receiver Micah Bootman.
***
Jibril Jones rushed 16 times for 127 yards and a touchdown as Boys’ Latin edged West Philadelphia, 20-12. Nehemiah Nelson’s interception with two minutes remaining sealed the game for the Warriors.
***
Kyle Lazer connected with James Welde for three touchdown passes as Bonner-Prendergast topped Lansdale Catholic, 40-14. Lazer added a 10-yard strike to Gaven Pagan-Hunt. Mason Peterson had a 66-yard touchdown run for the Friars.
***
Dajuan Harris rushed for five touchdowns as Truman defeated Council Rock North, 49-20. Harris’ fifth touchdown came from 50 yards out.
***
Tamir Berthau accounted for four touchdowns in Abington’s 38-13 triumph over Neshaminy. The Ghosts, clinging to a 14-7 lead at halftime, broke through with 21 points in the third quarter. Caleb Baker caught touchdown passes of 5 and 70 yards in the quarter.
***
Ryan Zeltt had three touchdown passes and Khalani Eaton had two scores on the ground to lead North Penn past Council Rock South, 36-0. The Knights scored on all six possesions in the first half.
***
Ibo Pio opened the second half with a 9-yard touchdown run as Strath Haven blanked Marple Newtown, 10-0. Emmet Young made a 28-yard field to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead at halftime.
***
Chasen Wint scored on runs of 10, 3, and 34 yards as Haverford High downed Springfield Delco, 34-7. Casey Gilroy added a 20-yard receiving touchdown from Trey Blair for the Fords.
***
Nick Guthre received a touchdown and rushed for two more in the second half to lift Souderton over Central Bucks East, 38-24. DeAndre Wakefield carried the Indians in the first half with two rushing touchdowns.
***
Jack Fallon rumbled for touchdowns of 78 and 6 yards in Central Bucks West’s 35-0 win over Pennridge. Jack Neri rushed for a touchdown and threw another to Nick Tumolo for the Bucks.
***
Sean Smith and Jason Christianson each caught a touchdown pass from Josh Consoletti as Central Bucks South topped William Tennent, 28-11. Consoletti added two touchdown runs on the ground in the fourth quarter.
***
Dylan Staley’s 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put Ridley ahead for good as the Green Raiders beat Upper Darby, 35-14. Jack Grace found Gavin Kingsborough for a pair of touchdowns in the final frame, as Ridley closed with 21 unanswered points. Kingsborough finished with 201 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.