Last week against the West Catholic football team, Archbishop Carroll quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw was too much to handle. He terrorized a Burrs defense with his feet and arm on the way to a two-touchdown victory.
One week later, not much has changed. Except, Minor-Shaw has made a new Catholic League opponent his victim on the field. The senior quarterback scored three rushing touchdowns as the Patriots defeated Cardinal O’Hara, 26-7, to improve to 3-2 on Friday.
Minor-Shaw led a touchdown scoring drive in the fourth quarter after the Lions made it a 20-7 contest. O’Hara didn’t get on the board until quarterback Cole Sprague rushed in for a quarterback sneak. Tyler Alston recorded a rushing score in the second quarter and Nick Lamey had an interception. The Patriots play at Conwell-Egan next week.
Aaron Maione did it on both sides of the ball in Penn Charter’s 56-0 victory over Upper Dublin. He hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass and had an interception return for a touchdown.
Kyle Jones had one passing and rushing score apiece. Colin Schumm, Seamus McCain, Matthew Marshall and Ohifame Ijeboi scored two rushing touchdowns.
***
Kyle Cichanowsky scored two rushing touchdowns and returned a punt 80 yards for a score to lead West Chester East past West Chester Henderson, 35-14. Joey Wileczek scored one rushing touchdown.
***
Abington scored five touchdowns in the first half to beat Council Rock South, 38-8. Andrick Wesh and Tamir Berthau scored on the ground. Chris Kretchman and Kyle Hughes caught receiving touchdowns, and Reece Gibbs kicked a 32-yard field goal.
***
Marcus McDaniel recorded three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — to help Episcopal Academy down Hill School, 21-7. McDaniel connected with Malcolm Folk for a 63-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Chasen Wint, Shane Mosley and Trey Blair each scored rushing touchdowns in Strath Haven’s 24-0 victory over Haverford High.
***
Garnet Valley downed Radnor, 42-7, thanks to Ryan Gallagher’s three touchdowns, including a 58-yard passing score to Reece Malek. That connection between Gallagher and Malek brought the Jaguars’ lead to three touchdowns, but they didn’t let up offensively.
Malek also returned a punt for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. Greg Reynolds and Sam Morin added scores on the ground.
***
Andrew Vince’s rushing touchdown late in the third quarter led Souderton past Pennridge, 24-21, to improve to 5-0 on the season. He also connected with Evan Kutzler for a 69-yard touchdown pass to open up the score in the contest. Jalen White added one score on the ground. William Leyland booted in a field goal.
Jimmy Cage scored the first touchdown for Penncrest, but after that Ridley responded swiftly. The Raiders scored the next five touchdowns to top the Lions, 52-13. Dylan Staley, Sonny Elhamamy and Jack Grace each scored two rushing touchdowns.
***
Charlie Box intercepted his second pass of the game late in the contest to seal 17-12 victory for Marple Newton over Upper Darby. He also scored a rushing and receiving score. Jimmy O’Brien drilled a field goal.
***
Jacob Sterling might have saved the game for Perkiomen Valley. He recovered a fumble inside the 5-yard line to help the Vikings beat Owen J. Roberts, 16-9. Sterling then returned the fumble recovery deep into Wildcats territory.
Brayden Basile’s field goal early in the fourth quarter put Perkiomen Valley ahead by one touchdown. Jacob Strum scored one rushing touchdown. Ethan Kohler hooked up with Jon Moccia for a passing score.
***
Plymouth Whitemarsh topped Upper Moreland, 28-6, thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Brian Dresnin. Michael Paciello added one score on the ground and Jake Davis recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
***
Daiyaan Hawkins and Mekhi Ajose-Williamson scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as Haverford School topped Father Judge, 30-10. Hawkins had the longest scoring play out of all of the Fords’ touchdowns. He broke loose for 59 yards midway through the fourth quarter to give Haverford a 20 point lead. Chris Clark booted in one field goal.