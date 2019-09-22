AJ Graham went 4-for-4 for 172 yards and three passing touchdowns to lead the Springside Chestnut Hill football team past Archbishop Ryan, 47-21, on Saturday. Ke’Shawn Williams hauled in two of those passes and returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown. Ivan Thorpe caught Graham’s other passing score. Aaron Rascoe and Carnell Kemp added scores on the ground. Jack Gentile recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.