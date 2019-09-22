AJ Graham went 4-for-4 for 172 yards and three passing touchdowns to lead the Springside Chestnut Hill football team past Archbishop Ryan, 47-21, on Saturday. Ke’Shawn Williams hauled in two of those passes and returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown. Ivan Thorpe caught Graham’s other passing score. Aaron Rascoe and Carnell Kemp added scores on the ground. Jack Gentile recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Raiders quarterback Cole Lowe tossed three passing scores, including two to Jonathan Swift. Dylan Shaminow hauled in a 40-yard receiving touchdown from Lowe to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter. But after that, the Blue Devils scored the game’s next six touchdowns.
***
Johnson John caught an 82-yard receiving touchdown and returned an interception 58 yards for a score as Jenkintown topped KiPP DuBois, 40-22.
Albert Koniers added two scores on the ground, including one for 61 yards in the first quarter. Clinton Jackmon threw two touchdown passes. Iman Jackson hauled in a 34-yard pass for a score.
***
Zaire Hart-Hawkins threw three touchdown passes to help West Catholic down Lansdale Catholic, 28-21. Carl Smith, Julio DaSilva and Justino Griggs hauled in receiving scores. Nelson Mandala-Mensah scored one rushing touchdown. Danny Dutkiewicz and Peter McHugh had rushing touchdowns for the Crusaders.
***
North Penn used an effective rushing attack to romp over Central Bucks East, 49-25. Khalani Eaton scored five rushing touchdowns. Ray Macnamara had two rushing scores, and Kenneth Grandy had one.
Jeb Brenfleck tossed three touchdowns in the Academy of New Church’s 29-13 victory over Springfield (Montco). Kai Allen caught two receiving scores, and Sam Van Zyverden hauled in one. Devin Bryant returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown.
Brett Eberly and Andrew Kacala scored two goals apiece as Methacton blanked Archbishop Carroll, 8-0. Nick Ahlum, Michael Cinelli, John Schmitt and Zach Stevenson added goals.
***
Great Valley topped Conestoga Valley, 3-0, thanks to two goals from Nate McKay. Ethan Williams also scored.
Brett Gulati and Connor Lynch each scored two goals in Spring-Ford’s 7-2 victory over Exeter. Justin Russell and Colin Trainor also scored. Brandon Duke, Nick DiNenna, Tommy Bodenschatz and Harry Bastable tallied one assist apiece.
Patryk Rojek’s goal in overtime lifted Upper Merion past Souderton, 1-0. Riley Finger had five saves.
Holly Damm recorded 18 saves to help Sun Valley hold off Strath Haven, 2-1. Grace Leigha and Chiara Robinson scored goals.
***
Marielle Nero scored in Central Bucks West’s 2-0 victory over Perkiomen Valley.
Ruler Clark scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Council Rock North edged Spring-Ford, 2-1. Skylar Bayard also scored.
***
Delaney Slate and Ayzia Toledo scored to lead Bristol past George School, 2-1.
***
Kaleigh Missimer scored two goals to help Plymouth Whitemarsh beat Haverford High, 4-3, to improve to 9-0.