Polly Sweeney stepped up for the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy’s field hockey team on Friday. She scored two goals in the second half to help lift the Blue Devils over Academy of New Church, 2-0.
***
Julia Kingsbury netted a hat trick as Archbishop Carroll blanked Little Flower, 7-0. Karli Dougherty contributed two goals for the Patriots.
***
Sofia Acosta collected a goal and an assist in Episcopal Academy’s 3-1 decision over Assumption. Kathleen Anderson and Ashley Sessa chipped in a goal for the Churchwomen.
***
Kate Crist had a goal and two assists as Spring-Ford rolled past Upper Merion, 4-0. Alexa Collins, Alysia Collins, and Angelina Pinciotti added a goal for the Rams.
***
Grace Ball recorded a team-high three goals as Wissahickon took down Upper Moreland, 8-0.
***
Ava Borkowski and Kaleigh Missimer each scored two goals as Plymouth Whitemarsh shut out Hatboro-Horsham, 7-0. Sarah Trask made two saves for the Colonials.
Ellie Miller notched two goals as Cardinal O’Hara topped Delco Christian, 3-0. Kellie McCarthy added a goal and Julia Mirarchi picked up a clean sheet with four saves for the Lions.
***
Kayla Bradby, Kaila Rahn, Sara Shipon, and Isabella Toomey each scored a goal as Penn Charter held off Episcopal Academy, 4-3. Lauren Cunningham scored two goals for the Churchwomen.
***
Samantha Berish and Maddie Mele each scored a goal in the first half in Gwynedd Mercy’s 2-0 victory over Pope John Paul II.
***
Masterman scored a goal from six players in a 6-0 win over Friends Select.
Thomas Smith rebounded in an Ethan Lacher free kick that gave Souderton a 1-0 triumph over Upper Dublin in overtime.
***
Kevin McMenamin registered a pair of goals as Conwell-Egan topped Archbishop Ryan, 3-1. Blake Delia chipped in a goal for the Eagles.
***
Chris Mondragon scored two goals as Mastery South downed Olney, 4-2. Saw Kaw-Htoo and Joshua Keller had a goal for the victors.
***
Absalom Hobson scored a goal and had an assist to lead Boys’ Latin past Bartram, 3-1. Emmanuel Nwalipenja and Kawah Tingbah had a goal for the Warriors.
***
Sam Beckett, Ty Keller, and Noah Toole each posted a goal as Hill School defeated Episcopal Academy, 3-0.