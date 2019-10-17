We take a closer look every week at one of the Top 10 football teams. This week: The 6-1 La Salle Explorers.
La Salle has made the No. 3 spot in the Southeastern Pennsylvania Top 10 rankings its home away from home. The Explorers have been ranked third since the second edition of the rankings. Their only loss this season came against St. Joseph’s Prep, which has put a lock on the No. 1 spot so far this season.
Since its loss to St. Joseph’s Prep, La Salle has defeated its last two opponents by a combined score of 98-7. The Explorers have dominated consistently on both sides of the ball and look like one of the most complete teams in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Offensively, senior quarterback Jack Machita and sophomore running back Sam Brown lead the way. Machita has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last two games. His junior season ended with a thumb injury in Week 2, and he was forced to watch as the Explorers finished 5-6. He has been the catalyst that the offense has needed through seven games.
At 6-foot-3, Brown’s size mirrors a wide receiver more than a running back, but his position is clear when he has the ball. Brown gets downhill fast and doesn’t get caught from behind. He has scholarship offers from Baylor, Temple and Michigan State, among others.
The defense has allowed more than 15 points only twice in seven games. Seniors Dillon Trainer, Sam Graham and Ryan Savage have been the leaders of their front seven.
Trainer, a linebacker, has offers from Villanova, Colgate and Penn, according to Rivals.
The Explorers will host Archbishop Wood at William Tennent in their pink-out game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Friday at 7 p.m.