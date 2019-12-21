Jamil Manigo recorded a double-double with 13 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 2.5 seconds left, and 13 rebounds to help the Bishop McDevitt boys’ basketball team edge Palmetto, 47-45, in the King of the Bluegrass Tournament in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Robert Smith added 10 points.
***
Hysier Miller drained four treys to score 23 points and lead Neumann-Goretti past Putnam City, 67-60, in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Cameron Young had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Blaise Vespe added 12 points and Chris Evans scored 10 points and corralled six boards.
***
Beckett Sanderson scored 23 points in Masterman’s 69-17 victory over GAMP. Javari Cherry had 10 points.
***
Haverford School lost to Bullis, 75-52. Christian Clover scored 16 points and Tyler Seward added 11.
***
Chris Landers scored 27 points as Fels topped Maritime Academy, 63-59.
***
Malik Gibson and Yasir Lightly scored 12 points apiece to help Roxborough beat Engineering and Science, 56-36.
***
Jack Doneker and John Prezyblinski each had 13 points to lead Lower Moreland past MaST Charter, 61-41.
***
Devon Prep topped Father Judge, 60-46, behind Lucas Orchard’s and Chris Patton’s performances. The two had 16 points apiece. Eamonn Walsh added 10 points.
Semaj Oliver scored 19 points in Martin Luther King’s 78-29 win over Olney. Auprel Andrews notched 14 points and Quadere Davis had 10.
***
Sean Haus scored 12 points as William Tennent defeated Council Rock North, 40-39. Josiah Johnson tallied 11 points.
***
Trevor Tipton had 21 points and Nathan Blackburn scored 12 to help Phil-Mont Christian top Morrisville, 54-42.
***
Aaron Lemon-Warren’s 26 points led Archbishop Ryan past La Salle, 64-60. Gedinas Mokseckas had 19 points and Dominic Vazquez notched 11.
***
Pennridge downed Central Bucks West, 50-35, thanks to Trent Fisher’s 12 points. Paul Croyle and Christian Guldin scored 11 points apiece.
***
Ryan Holmes had 30 points in Penn Charter’s 67-54 victory over Palumbo. Trey Schumm added 10 points.
***
Joe Jackman scored 33 points as Central Bucks East beat North Penn, 70-47.
***
Ralph Saint-Fleur had 17 points to help Dock Mennonite down New-Hope Solebury, 69-63. Darius Ellis and Dallas Wilder each scored 14 points. Devon Jainlett tallied 11 points.
Tamika Williams had 13 points to lead Mastbaum past Randolph, 28-23.
***
Taliyah Carter had 30 points as Parkway Northwest defeated Martin Luther King, 65-33. Amirah Ali had a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists.
***
Azori Edwards scored 19 points in Prep Charter’s 46-30 victory over Sankofa. Jade Leach added 13 points.
***
Jaidah Peterson-Miller’s 17 points helped Lincoln top Northeast, 44-19. Briana Henderson had 14 points and Ashanti Wright scored 11.
***
Kensington downed Bartram, 40-31, behind Ayanna Brown’s 16 points.
***
Janiyah Greer’s 19 points led Roxborough past School of the Future, 57-35.
***
Essence Davis scored 13 points and Jada Harmon notched 12 as Simon Gratz beat Tacony Charter, 51-28. Ashanti Green added 11 points.
***
Kelsey Bess had 15 points in Penn Charter’s 56-37 win over Archbishop Ryan. Aleah Snead scored 14 points and Carmen Williams tallied 11.
***
A’Nyeyah Burrell’s 25 points helped Fels beat Marianna Bracetti, 49-16. Seine Bethell added 17 points.
***
West Catholic defeated Bonner-Prendergast, 74-56, thanks to Ciani Montgomery’s 23 points. Tamiah Robinson had 17 points and Daizy Wilson notched 13.
***
Mackenzie McLaughlin recorded 11 points, five assists and three steals to lead St. Hubert past Conwell-Egan, 68-42. Cassidy Ruk scored 11 points, and Payton Pugh and Mia Tobin each had 10 points.
***
Sydni Scott scored 14 points and Annie Welde notched 13 as Cardinal O’Hara defeated Archbishop Carroll, 49-36.