Neumann Goretti senior swingman Jordan Hall has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend St. Joseph’s on a basketball scholarship.
The 6-foot-7 Hall averaged 13.3 points as a junior, sparking the Saints to a 21-8 record. Neumann Goretti reached the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A state tournament last season.
“Jordan is going to be a wonderful addition to Hawk Hill,” St. Joseph’s coach Billy Lange said in a statement.
Lange said Hall’s competitiveness, court vision and unselfish play will make an impact for the Hawks.
“On the court, Jordan provides an energy and a competitive nature that we value. His passing will elevate our entire team,” Lange said.
In an interview with The Inquirer in June, Neumann Goretti coach Carl Arrigale praised Hall’s versatility.
"He can actually play positions one through four,” Arrigale said, referring to point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward.
Hall played AAU basketball for Philadelphia-based Team Final.