Justice Williams notched 22 points and four assists as Roman Catholic topped Lansdale Catholic, 83-46, in its season opener on Thursday. Jalen Duren had 22 points and seven steals. Nasir Lett scored 11 points and Christian Kirkland had five points and five rebounds.
Williams and Duren, both sophomores, will hope to lead the Cahillites to their third straight Catholic League title this season. Williams currently has offers from Miami, Florida, Penn State, Xavier and Maryland. Duren, who’s ranked as the No. 2 ranked prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, holds offers from Maryland, Penn State and Miami.
Oliver Deauvoir tallied 12 points to help Fels beat Strawberry Mansion, 49-48. Tylay Gaddy scored 10 points and Chris Lamonde notched two points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
***
Brandon Richardson’s 28 points led Science Leadership Academy at Beeber past Sayre, 59-52. Joe Williams tallied 11 points.
***
Shawn Donaldson recorded a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Dobbins’ 58-49 victory over Tacony Charter. David White scored 13 points and Amir Brown added 10.
***
Swenson downed Rush, 87-38, behind Dymeir Watts’ 30 points. Oscar Francis and Christian Rodriguez scored 13 points apiece.
***
Jahlil Archer tallied 13 points as Randolph defeated Science Leadership, 40-38.
***
Nydir Atkerson scored 18 and Kahrell Rowe had 17 to help Edison top Motivation, 58-45. Anthony Moody added 10 points.
***
Amir Lyles scored 20 points to lead Elverson past Mariana Bracetti, 62-55. Angel Garcia had 18 points and Carlos Torres notched 15.
***
D’Maio Massey scored 28 points in Bartram’s 76-59 win over Sankofa. Tyreek Nichols tallied 22 points and Joshua Horn had 17.
***
Olney defeated Engineering and Science, 58-51, thanks to Siddiq McNair’s 15 points. Mehki Tribbett scored 11 points, and Rashad Rayford and Amir Terry each had 10 points.
***
Christian Clover tallied 20 points as Haverford School beat Phelps, 66-55. Zach Geather scored 14 points.
***
Rahsool Diggins had 18 points to help Archbishop Wood down Bishop McDevitt, 54-51. Jaylen Stinson scored 13 points. Shamir Mosely tallied 21 points for the Lancers in the loss.
Devon Stanley recorded a double-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocks to lead Maritime Academy past Parkway West, 92-35. The 92 points scored by Maritime are the most in program history. Willie Davis had 21 points, eight steals, five assists and four rebounds. Tyler Morell added 22 points.
***
Matt Pajuste notched a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds in Parkway Northwest’s 62-61 victory over Franklin Learning Center. Jared Adams had 17 points and Tiryse Buckner tallied 12.
***
Amir Sheilds scored 22 points and Steve Alsdrooks had 20 as Northeast beat School of the Future, 56-55.
***
Boys’ Latin downed Freire Charter, 63-58, behind Amir Mins’ 18 points. Adam Clark scored 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
***
Andrew Fagans notched 16 points as Palumbo beat Prep Charter, 46-42. Tymirr Farlar added 10 points and Ibrahim Kane had nine.
***
Darius Ellis scored 13 points and Ralph Saint-Fleur had 12 to lead Dock Mennonite past Jenkintown, 70-50. Clinton Jackmon tallied 14 points for the Drakes in the loss.
***
Tvon Jones notched 22 points to help Math, Civics and Sciences beat Constitution, 70-56. Nisine Poplar added 21 points.
Rutgers recruit Diamond Johnson scored 53 points to help Neumann-Goretti edge Cardinal O’Hara, 74-70.
***
Lucy Olsen scored 20 points as Spring-Ford defeated Methacton, 49-32, to improve to 2-0 on the season. Emily Tiffan had 12 points and made two three-pointers.
***
Boyertown topped Owen J. Roberts, 39-31, behind Ashley Kapp’s 17 points.
***
Ava Seiolla notched 16 points and four rebounds to lead Pennsbury past Council Rock North, 53-24. Mary Miller scored 13 points.
***
Jackie Vargas recorded a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Upper Dublin’s 59-50 victory over Abington. Jess Polin scored 12 points and Dayna Balasa had 11.