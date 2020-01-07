A couple of three-pointers.
Two put-backs and a pair of free throws.
Six points, total.
That’s all that separates the Kensington High basketball team from a 7-0 record.
The Tigers aren’t complaining. (Well, maybe a little). They are riding high after their second straight win, a 69-61 triumph over red-hot George Washington in a Public League inter-division clash Monday in the Eagles’ gym.
“I think we’re ready to take off,” Kensington coach Jason Skovronski said. “This the first time we’ve had our full team healthy. I think we’re hitting our gear.”
Kensington (4-3) put five players in double figures, led by junior guard Niheem Huskey with 17 points. Huskey was clutch in the fourth quarter, scoring on back-to-back baseline drives after George Washington cut the Tigers’ lead to 47-45.
“He’s a great athlete — a football player, too,” Skvoronski said.
Junior guards Aaron Rosario (12) and Chris Smalls (11) combined for 23 points, while senior big men Laquan Drago (12 points, eight rebounds) and Khamari White (10 points, 11 rebounds) were solid in the paint.
White also was a defensive force with several blocks.
“I think he had seven, eight blocks,” Skovronski said. “He had three on one possession.”
George Washington (8-2) had won five in a row. But Kensington seized command in the second quarter, building a 36-20 lead with several baskets on run-outs after rebounds and steals.
The Eagles made a late charge behind senior guard Kyier Smith, who scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. But the Tigers answered every surge by the home team, with Drago converting a three-point play and adding another bucket to stretch a 51-47 lead to 56-47.
“The key was we all played together,” Drago said. “We had good chemistry, played as a team. We kept our composure and stuck together.”
Senior guard Levon Brown added 19 points for George Washington, a Public League B division contender.
“I think maybe the guys were reading their press clippings,” George Washington coach Jeremy Beatrice said. "This could be a good thing, a wake-up call.”
Kensington lost its opener to Boys’ Latin by 56-54 in overtime. The Tigers also lost to Roxborough by 59-57 and to Northeast by 60-59.
Three losses, five points.
“This was the win that we needed,” Drago said. “It was a morale booster.”
Skovronski said the Tigers are ready to make a run in the Public League’s C division.
“If we play defense and don’t turn the ball over, we can beat anybody in the city,” Skovronski said.
Kensington 18 18 9 24 – 69
George Washington 17 11 10 23 – 61
K: Khamari White 10, Jason Clark 3, Aaron Rosario 12, Laquan Drago 12, Chris Smalls 11, Ismael Mendez 2, Ismael Ogando 2, Niheem Huskey 17.
GW: Kyier Smith 25, Mike Butler 5, James Ramsey 2, Levon Brown 19, Nyreese Moore 8, Teyvon Hardy 2.