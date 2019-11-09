Bonner-Prendergast won the Catholic League Class 4A title with a 35-20 victory over Archbishop Carroll on Saturday.
Bonner-Prendie junior quarterback Kyle Lazer tossed three touchdown passes, including a 6-yard strike to senior Oscar Uduma that snapped 20-20 tie with 3 minutes, 40 seconds to play.
Then sophomore Mason Peterson added an insurance touchdown on a 20-yard run in final minute.
Junior Nasim Rhodes-Nelson had two touchdown catches for Bonner-Prendie, which rallied from a 20-14 deficit and improved to 9-1 with its seventh straight win.
Next, Bonner-Prendie is to play Imhotep Charter in the City 4A title game on Friday at the Germantown supersite.
Quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw threw three touchdown passes for Archbishop Carroll, which fell to 6-6.
Archbishop Carroll 6 8 6 0 — 20
Bonner-Prendergast 6 8 6 15 — 35
BP: Nasim Rhodes-Nelson 31 pass from Kyle Lazer (run fail)
AC: Malachi Hansen 35 pass from Russell Minor-Shaw (run fail)
BP: Rhodes-Nelson 32 pass from Lazer (Armon Mapp run)
AC: Nick Lamey 10 pass from Minor-Shaw (Minor-Shaw run)
AC: Mike Dempsey 29 pass from Minor-Shaw (kick fail)
BP: Mapp 7 run (kick fail)
BP: Oscar Uduma 6 pass from Lazer (James Welde pass from Mapp)
BP: Mason Peterson 20 run (Lazer kick)