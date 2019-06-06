In the Class 2A boys’ game, set for 2:30 p.m., District 1 champion Bishop Shanahan (21-1) will take on Hershey (19-5), the District 3 champ. The Shanahan Eagles have coasted through the state playoffs so far, with an 18-4 win over Scranton Prep in the first round, a 12-8 triumph over Southern Lehigh in the quarterfinals and a 20-6 rout of Crestwood in the semifinals.