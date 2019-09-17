Roman Catholic’s Lynn Greer III, a senior guard, has decided to reclassify to the 2021 class, Rivals.com reported on Monday. The three-star recruit, according to Rivals and 247sports, has offers from Miami, Temple, Villanova, Indiana, and Wake Forest, among others.
Roman Catholic basketball coach Matt Griffin said there’s only upside to Greer’s decision.
“He’s young for his grade and he’ll be 17 when he finishes his senior year,” Griffin said. “I think he wants the legitimate opportunity to really work on his body, and just become the best player he can be. Some people are big believers in that fifth year of high school.”
Greer, will finish his senior year at Roman Catholic and have the option to play at a prep school before college. He also can still reclassify back to the 2020 class if the right opportunity arises. Greer was not made available for comment.
Griffin said Greer reclassifying isn’t because he’s seeking offers from other schools.
“I think he’s had some great opportunities,” Griffin said. “I think with an extra 12 months, he can get his body physically ready for the next level without losing a year of eligibility in college, so I think this is something he’s been thinking about since he started high school.”
Greer, who averaged 15 points per game last season, recently canceled a visit he planned to make at Florida at the beginning of September. He plans to make an official visit to Temple, which will start on Sept. 27.
Greer helped the Cahillites win their second straight Catholic League title last season. He was ruled ineligible for the PIAA state playoffs last year when an application for a hardship waiver was rejected.
“I can’t wait to play with my team this year,” Greer said earlier this month. “We have a lot to look forward to. We play in a lot of tournaments out of state, and we play the top teams in the country, and I feel like that’ll definitely get us prepared for the Catholic League.”