View this post on Instagram

Today I'm proudly wearing my PRAY FOR GRETTA bracelet and am united in faith and hope w 250 others who rallied in just 48 hrs to support Gretta's fight for a cure! She deserves complete healing and full recovery! Thank you all but especially Amy Dambra, @amydambra , founder and visionary of My Saint My Hero for creating this one of a kind blessing bracelet! Please USE LINK in bio to place your order today.. 800 more arrive this Friday from Medjugorje! #prayerworks #stormheaven #blessingbracelets #joinourmission #fithockey #merion_fhlax #faith #shesgotthis #stperegrine #beatcancer #divineprotection #wearableblessings #dreamcrazy #prayforgretta