View this post on Instagram

The @iversonclassic is coming, but this ain’t nothing new for me. @theofficialai3 been my guy✊🏾💯. Bubba Chuck been down with BIG STAR, RAW SPORTS, and 2 RAW FOR THE STREETS 🏁. Y’all just playing catch-up 💨 #AllenIverson #RawSports #2RawForTheStreets #IversonClassic @gracielini