Harriton righthander Jack Kochanowicz was watching baseball’s first-year player draft on MLB.com when he heard and saw his name. At that point he froze when it was disclosed that he was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels, the No. 92 overall pick.
“It was almost like I didn’t believe it was happening,” Kochanowicz said in a telephone interview. “It was unbelievable.”
He was watching the draft with his sister, his parents, his uncle, and his high school coach, Scott Kurzinsky.
“Everybody went crazy when my name was called,” he said. “It was awesome.”
So was Kochanowicz’s senior year at Harriton.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Kochanowicz was 6-0 with a 0.31 ERA. He struck out 79 and walked 10 in 45 innings.
He wasn’t the only one overcome by the emotion of the moment of being drafted.
“It is as sweet as it can possibly be,” said Keith Kochanowicz, his father. “It brought me to tears.”
Kochanowicz has committed to the University of Virginia.
The slot bonus value for the 92nd selection is $637,600, according to MLB.com. MLB teams can go above or below that slot.
The negotiations will be for the future. Tuesday was for Kochanowicz to enjoy the moment with his family.
“You kind of sit and hear your name and then everybody was freaking out and I am thinking, ‘Is this really happening?'" the righthander said.
Kurzinsky, the Harriton coach, says the joy of being the school’s first player to be selected in the draft is felt by many.
“To come out of a small school such Harriton, it’s great for the high school, the school district, the family, and our program,” Kurzinsky said. “I couldn’t be prouder and happier for the family and for Jack.”