Khai Champion scored 25 points and surpassed 1,000 points in his career in the Shipley boys’ basketball team’s 63-53 victory against Palumbo on Monday. Champion reached the mark in the first quarter by scoring Shipley’s first 11 points of the game himself. Khalil Farmer was right behind Champion with 20 points. Ibrahim Kane scored 21 points in the loss.
Regjon Knight scored 29 points and had three assists to lead Mastery North past Abington Friends, 66-63. Thomas Brown added 12 points in the win while Tracy Knight, Regjon’s brother, had 11 points.
Paige Mott tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks to lead Abington Friends over Mastery North, 71-50. Ty’Lah Washington and Kendall Hodges added 15 points in the win. Jayla Robinson led Mastery North with 21 points.
Alice Hall scored 15 points as Hatboro-Horsham beat Lower Moreland, 61-38. Emily Thomas also got into double figures with 10 points. Jess Howard and Ava McKinney added 8 points.
Kaylie Griffin led all scorers with 13 points in Gwynedd-Mercy's 55-28 win against Merion Mercy. Sophia Coleman scored 11 points and Sarah White had 8.
Ten players scored for Mount St. Joseph in a 63-36 win against West Chester Henderson. Audrey Bryce led with 10 points in the win while Maura Scanlon had 9.
Diamond Johnson scored 27 points in Neumann-Goretti’s 64-53 loss to South Shore (N.Y.).