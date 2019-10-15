Lizzie Stokes recorded a hat trick on Monday to lead the Hallahan soccer team past Cardinal O’Hara, 4-2, in the first round of the Catholic League playoffs.
Emma Drumm scored and Morgan Jenkins had 10 saves. Karli Farrels, Hailee Mawhinney, Rylie Kanagie and Jenkins tallied assists. The Mouseketeers will face No. 1 seeded Archbishop Ryan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the Catholic League bracket, Conwell-Egan downed Bishop McDevitt, 9-0. The Eagles will take on Archbishop Wood, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Flora Hernandez notched two goals and one assist as Science Leadership Academy topped Washington, 4-1, to finish the regular season 13-0. Miranda Sosa and Rebecca Cassel-Siskind added goals.
***
Gwynedd Mercy defeated Merion Mercy, 4-0, behind Samantha Berish’s hat trick. Kiera Thomas scored.
***
Chloe McDonell scored in Franklin Towne Charter’s 1-0 victory over Northeast.
***
Monica McDaniel and Ricshawn Walker scored to help Constitution edge Girls High, 2-0.
***
Alycia Brickhouse, Jordan Myers and Annemarie Schitpert scored to lead Rush past Olney, 3-2.
Matt Groves tallied one goal and two assists to help Souderton beat Archbishop Carroll, 7-0. Reece DiRenzi and Jon Padilla each one goal and one assist. Carl Boehm, Michael Chu, Brandon Fornwall and Levi Gross added goals.
Rhianna Gonzales recorded 12 saves to help Upper Dublin edge Lower Merion, 1-0. Jenn McCarry scored and Mikayla DeMichele had one assist.
Conestoga’s Morgan Lofland shot a 67 to win the PIAA Class 3A East Region title at Golden Oaks Golf Course in Fleetwood, Pa. He qualified for the state championship, which takes place next week at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Pa.
Other local golfers like Norristown’s Josh Ryan, Boyertown’s John Engle, Harriton’s Andrew Wallace, Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Dylan Gooneratne, Radnor’s Jack Hamilton, Methacton’s Jeff Cooper and Jack Cooley and Roy Anderson of Unionville will participate in states.
In the Class 2A East Region championship, Ryan McCabe of Devon Prep qualified for the state championship for the third straight year. He tied for ninth with a 78.
Wissahickon’s Elizabeth Beek finished with a 66 to win the PIAA Class 3A Region championship at Golden Oaks Golf Course in Fleetwood, Pa. She qualified for the state championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Pa. with the victory.
Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish placed second with a 72 and Unionville’s Mary Dunigan shot a 73 to come in third. Other local golfers like West Chester East’s Victoria Kim, Downingtown East’s Ava O’Sullivan, Archbishop Wood’s Chaela Barnett and Strath Haven’s Grace Smith also qualified for the state championship.