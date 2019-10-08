Katie Wuerstle recorded a hat trick with one assist Monday to help the Perkiomen Valley field hockey team blank Boyertown, 10-0, to improve to 13-3 overall and 10-2 against Pioneer Athletic Conference opponents.

Danielle Hamm also had a hat trick. Cristina Dougherty and Kaci Shelton each had one goal and one assist. Kelly Battinger and Saige Shine added goals.

***

Tess Pounds’ hat trick led Wissahickon past Abington, 6-1. Grace Ball tallied one goal and three assists. Lauren Donofrio and Brynne Miller scored goals.

***

Ella Czarneki scored as New Hope-Solebury edged Gwynedd Mercy, 1-0.

***

Germantown Academy beat Cardinal O’Hara, 3-1, thanks to Sydney Cameron’s hat trick. Bri O’Hara, Sophie Towne and Lily Ernst had one assist apiece.

Natalie Carter had a hat trick in St. Basil’s 5-0 victory over Lansdale Catholic. Julie Mayer and Kayleigh Nuyianez added goals.

Boys’ Soccer

Hatboro-Horsham defeated Springfield (Montco), 1-0, behind Nick Catherine’s goal. His brother, Scott Catherine, notched his sixth shutout with five saves.

***

Asher Laackmam scored two goals to lead Haverford School past Hill School, 3-1. Zach Seaman added one goal.

***

Evan Sareyka had a hat trick in Christian Academy’s 7-1 victory over Avon Grove. Jesse Brittain scored twice, and Caleb Chambers and Noah Gray scored.

***

Mikkel Andersen scored two goals to help Harriton top Springfield (Delco), 5-0. Reiley Kreiser, Austin Sellhorn and Diego Toffani scored one goal apiece.

***

Nevan Baer scored two goals as Abington beat Plymouth Whitemarsh, 3-1. Bryce Lexow added one goal.

***

Roman Catholic defeated Downingtown East, 3-2, thanks to two goals from Joe Lodise. Gil Newton scored. Sebastian Gonzalez tallied two assists, and Tom Bagness and Kevin Tobin each had one.

Shipley downed Scotland Academy, 1-0, thanks to Christian Dimopolaus’ goal.

Girls’ Soccer

Alexandra Chambers scored two goals to lead Conwell-Egan past Cardinal O’Hara, 5-1. Emma Devine, Olivia Gentile and Margaret McCay added goals.

***

Flora Hernandez scored twice as Science Leadership Academy topped Lincoln, 7-0, to improve to 11-0. Sarahi Franco-Morales, Lucia Galper, Faryn Heffner, Piper McConnell and Miranda Sosa scored.

***

Ciyana Purnell scored two goals in Freire Charter’s 3-1 victory over Kensington. Sabria Miles scored and Briana Ashford had three assists.

***

Washington edged Bodine, 2-0, thanks to goals from Alexis Abbott and Ireland Smith.

***

Igznette King scored two goals to help Dobbins beat School of the Future, 3-2. Anayah Ewell added one goal and Ceyonnie Creamer tallied one assist.

***

Jessie Singer recorded four goals and one assist to lead Barrack Hebrew past Del-Val Friends, 7-1. Eden Singer notched two goals and one assist. Jenna Ufberg scored, and Talia Willner and Dayna Felger each had assists.

***

Samantha Matthews and Annika Shula scored as Plymouth Whitemarsh downed Abington, 2-0.

***

Abbey Glavin notched 10 saves in Perkiomen School’s 1-0 win over George School. Cece Vassallo scored.

***

Souderton defeated Central Bucks East, 3-1, behind Averie Doughty’s hat trick.

Averie Doughty, striker for the Souderton High School women's soccer team, poses for a portrait at the school Monday, December 10, 2018. MARGO REED / Staff Photographer
