Katie Wuerstle recorded a hat trick with one assist Monday to help the Perkiomen Valley field hockey team blank Boyertown, 10-0, to improve to 13-3 overall and 10-2 against Pioneer Athletic Conference opponents.
Danielle Hamm also had a hat trick. Cristina Dougherty and Kaci Shelton each had one goal and one assist. Kelly Battinger and Saige Shine added goals.
Tess Pounds’ hat trick led Wissahickon past Abington, 6-1. Grace Ball tallied one goal and three assists. Lauren Donofrio and Brynne Miller scored goals.
Ella Czarneki scored as New Hope-Solebury edged Gwynedd Mercy, 1-0.
Germantown Academy beat Cardinal O’Hara, 3-1, thanks to Sydney Cameron’s hat trick. Bri O’Hara, Sophie Towne and Lily Ernst had one assist apiece.
Natalie Carter had a hat trick in St. Basil’s 5-0 victory over Lansdale Catholic. Julie Mayer and Kayleigh Nuyianez added goals.
Hatboro-Horsham defeated Springfield (Montco), 1-0, behind Nick Catherine’s goal. His brother, Scott Catherine, notched his sixth shutout with five saves.
Asher Laackmam scored two goals to lead Haverford School past Hill School, 3-1. Zach Seaman added one goal.
Evan Sareyka had a hat trick in Christian Academy’s 7-1 victory over Avon Grove. Jesse Brittain scored twice, and Caleb Chambers and Noah Gray scored.
Mikkel Andersen scored two goals to help Harriton top Springfield (Delco), 5-0. Reiley Kreiser, Austin Sellhorn and Diego Toffani scored one goal apiece.
Nevan Baer scored two goals as Abington beat Plymouth Whitemarsh, 3-1. Bryce Lexow added one goal.
Roman Catholic defeated Downingtown East, 3-2, thanks to two goals from Joe Lodise. Gil Newton scored. Sebastian Gonzalez tallied two assists, and Tom Bagness and Kevin Tobin each had one.
Shipley downed Scotland Academy, 1-0, thanks to Christian Dimopolaus’ goal.
Alexandra Chambers scored two goals to lead Conwell-Egan past Cardinal O’Hara, 5-1. Emma Devine, Olivia Gentile and Margaret McCay added goals.
Flora Hernandez scored twice as Science Leadership Academy topped Lincoln, 7-0, to improve to 11-0. Sarahi Franco-Morales, Lucia Galper, Faryn Heffner, Piper McConnell and Miranda Sosa scored.
Ciyana Purnell scored two goals in Freire Charter’s 3-1 victory over Kensington. Sabria Miles scored and Briana Ashford had three assists.
Washington edged Bodine, 2-0, thanks to goals from Alexis Abbott and Ireland Smith.
Igznette King scored two goals to help Dobbins beat School of the Future, 3-2. Anayah Ewell added one goal and Ceyonnie Creamer tallied one assist.
Jessie Singer recorded four goals and one assist to lead Barrack Hebrew past Del-Val Friends, 7-1. Eden Singer notched two goals and one assist. Jenna Ufberg scored, and Talia Willner and Dayna Felger each had assists.
Samantha Matthews and Annika Shula scored as Plymouth Whitemarsh downed Abington, 2-0.
Abbey Glavin notched 10 saves in Perkiomen School’s 1-0 win over George School. Cece Vassallo scored.
Souderton defeated Central Bucks East, 3-1, behind Averie Doughty’s hat trick.