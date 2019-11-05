Mia Leonhardt recorded four goals and three assists Monday to lead the Notre Dame field hockey team past Penn Charter, 9-0, in the first round of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.
Sophia Amos scored twice and Vivi Trumpbour added one goal. Abby D’Anjolell tallied one goal and two assists, and Riley Gillin had one goal and one assist. Paige Kieft notched six saves. The Irish will play Episcopal Academy in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Brianna Wright scored two goals as Baldwin topped Notre Dame, 6-0. Ellie Capuano, Vivienne Evans, Clara Page and Josie Stockett added goals. Rani Bleznak had four saves.