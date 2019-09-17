Ireland Smith’s five goals helped the Washington girls’ soccer team down Bodine, 7-1, on Monday. Alexis Abbott and Alexis Lordan added goals.
***
Annemarie Schitpert scored two goals to lift Rush past Furness, 6-0. Alycia Brickhouse, Bianco Santos and Aleyna Rodriguez recorded one goal and one assist apiece.
***
Dobbins edged School of the Future, 4-3, behind two goals from Ceyonnie Cramer. Igznette King and Sandra Us added goals.
***
Eden Singer and Jesse Singer each scored two goals as Barrack Academy defeated Mercy Vocational, 6-0. Jenna Ufberg and Talia Willner scored. Niva Cohen tallied two assists.
***
Bella Baringer, Cheyenne McCloud, Rianne Moll, Brittany Pilcher and Cece Vassall scored in Perkiomen School’s 5-0 victory over AIM Academy.
***
Sheila Bennetta, Alissa Crognale, Makalia Ley, Julia Mirachi, Allesandra Smith and Julia Stellabotte scored to help Cardinal O’Hara beat Bonner-Prendergast, 6-0.
Cole Kendra’s overtime goal lifted Upper Perkiomen past Phoenixville, 1-0. David Schwab tallied one assist.
***
Felipe Silva scored four goals as Calvary Christian topped Morrisville, 11-1. Paul Carapappa notched two goals and one assist. Kobe Cash tallied one goal and one assists and Matias Myers had two assist.
***
Abe Wachs recorded a hat trick in Barrack Hebrew’s 7-1 victory over the Phelps School. Jordan Naim had two goals, and Saul Kosloff and Bailey Moshal scored.
***
Reese Gibbs, Shawn McConnell and Thomas Santangelo scored to help Abington edge Central Bucks East, 3-2.
Kelly Battinger, Danielle Hamm and Katie Wuerstle scored in Perkiomen Valley’s 3-0 victory over Boyertown.
***
Maddie Yoder’s hat trick lifted Springfield (Montco) past Upper Moreland, 4-1. Kate Wojeck scored.
***
Tarren Mayer scored two goals in Lower Moreland’s 3-1 victory over Dock Mennonite. Kylie Tammaro scored.
***
Mackenzie Meyers and Lilly Smith each recorded hat tricks as New Hope-Solebury defeated Plumstead Christian, 11-0.
***
Pottsgrove blanked Upper Merion, 6-0, thanks to two goals apiece from Kathyn Henrickson and Riley Simon.
Masterman beat Central, 3-2, to end the Lancers’ 70-match winning streak. Anna Leventhal topped Kate Hamilton, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 to decide the match.
Virginia Yu notched a singles win over Orsya Khmil, 6-1, 6-4. Connie Zhang and Jasmine Gambhir recorded a doubles win over Shari Zeng and Fanny Line, 6-4, 6-2.