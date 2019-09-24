Westtown School’s Noah Collier announced on Monday on his Instagram account that he has orally committed to play basketball at the University of Pittsburgh. The senior forward took an official visit to the school at the beginning of September. He had Clemson, California and Pittsburgh in his top schools under consideration.
Collier, a three-star forward according to Rivals and 247sports.com, is ranked as one of the top 30 power forwards in the country. He averaged 14 points per game on a Westtown squad that lost to the Haverford School in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship last season.
Collier also helped the Moose win their sixth straight Friends Schools League title as a junior. He scored 12 points in a 52-48 victory over the Academy of New Church at Tom Gola Arena in February.
Collier told The Inquirer last year that he models his game after NBA players like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Los Angeles Lakers wing Kyle Kuzma and Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward added that practicing against future NBA players like Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish helped him make significant strides in his game as a freshman.
“It’s helped me mature quicker, I’ve gotten stronger, and my IQ has gone up,” he said. “The physical stuff is obvious, but it’s definitely the mental edge. How to be aggressive, stuff like that.”
William McBride recorded a hat trick and one assist to lead Palumbo past Science Leadership Academy, 5-1. Amabu Jalloh added two goals.
***
Yoofi Danquah, Pat Frace and Stefen Melekos scored two goals apiece as Holy Ghost Prep topped Valley Forge Military Academy, 10-1. Anthony Fanelli, Liam Fleming, Max Giuliana and Tyler Weimert scored.
***
Westtown defeated Friends Select, 8-0, behind Shubh Vir’s hat trick.
Jack Cupitt, Austin Dunar, Jim Friedman, Cole Kendra, Febo Kilada, Jaz Leone, Mason Powers, Blake Schwenk and Kyle Shemeley scored in Upper Perkiomen’s 9-0 victory over Pottstown.
***
Marcelo Pereira and Sam Tepe each scored two goals to help Upper Merion beat Pope John Paul II, 7-0.
***
Lukas Berg’s hat trick led Furness past Southern, 6-1. Daniel Bautista, Angel Martinez-Klahr and Bashanta Rai added goals.
Kaitlyn Mulke scored in Spring-Ford’s 1-0 victory over Perkiomen Valley.
***
Dana Felger and Jessie Singer scored as Barrack Hebrew edged Renaissance Academy, 2-1. Eden Singer tallied one assist.
***
Rianne Moll notched a hat trick to help Perkiomen School down Delaware Valley, 6-0. Bella Baringer, Sophia Kerouac and Cece Vassall scored.
***
Ebony Baker and Sandra Us scored to lead Dobbins past Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, 2-1.
***
Souderton defeated Gwynedd Mercy, 4-2, thanks to Ashlyn Odenwald’s 15 saves. Katie Pazdziorkio scored twice, and Hannah Alderfer and Averie Doughty scored.
Kathleen Anderson notched a hat trick as Episcopal Academy topped Bonner-Prendergast, 9-0. Macy Szukics, Ashley Sessa and Kelly Smith recorded one goal and one assist apiece. Olivia Corrato had two assists.
***
Natalie Carter scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead St. Basil past Little Flower, 2-1.
***
Upper Moreland blanked Interboro, 3-0, thanks to goals from Bryanna Gordon, Amanda Knoebel and Isabelle Leiter.
***
Sofia Parravicini’s hat trick helped Friends Select edge Bristol, 5-4. Sarah Goldberg and Margot Schneider added goals. Mia Cohen had one assist.