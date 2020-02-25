Clutch shooting in the fourth quarter from behind the three-point line and at the free-throw line powered Neumann Goretti to a 66-58 victory over Roman Catholic on Monday night in the Philadelphia Catholic League title game.
Down 47-43 early in the final period, the Saints scored 12 unanswered points to seize command before a capacity crowd in the Palestra. Three-pointers by senior Cameron Young and junior Blaise Vespe sparked the run that sent the Saints on their way to their 21st league title but first since they won six in a row from 2009-14.
Junior Hysier Miller sealed the deal by making nine of 10 free throws in the final 2 minutes, 31 seconds for third-seeded Neumann Goretti (21-4). In the fourth quarter, the Saints were 13-for-16 from the foul line.
Senior Jordan Hall, a St. Joseph’s recruit, tossed the basketball in the air in celebration as the buzzer sounded on the Saints’ championship.
Young, a 6-foot-6 swingman and Bowling Green recruit, led Neumann Goretti with 22 points while Miller added 17.
Sophomore Justice Williams scored 21 points, senior Lynn Greer scored 17 and sophomore Jalen Duren added 11 points with 16 rebounds for fifth-seeded Roman Catholic (16-9).
The championship was the 11th for Neumann Goretti coach Carl Arrigale, who took over sole possession of first place in league history. Arrigale had been tied with former Roman Catholic coach Dennis Seddon.
Miller’s free-throw shooting under pressure helped Neumann Goretti stay in command. The Saints also got a big bucket from Blaise Vespe, who converted a feed from Young for a layup and a 57-50 lead.
Hall’s two free throws gave Neumann Goretti a 53-47 lead with 4:20 left. After that, the Saints spread the floor, looking to run the clock down to their 21st title.
Neumann Goretti rallied from a 47-43 deficit early in the fourth quarter. Hakim Byrd hit a runner in the lane, then Blaise Vespe and Cameron Young buried consecutive three-pointers — the Saints’ first two makes from beyond the arc since the first quarter — for a 51-47 lead that prompted a Roman Catholic timeout.
Roman Catholic came alive in the third quarter, taking its first lead at 42-41 on a turnaround jumper by Greer with 1:16 remaining. Williams scored nine in the quarter, slicing inside for three layups and making a deep three-pointer off a dish from Nasir Lett.
Neumann Goretti broke to a 33-25 halftime lead, thanks in large part to Young and Byrd.
Young made a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter, then converted a tip-in and step-back jumper late in the half. He had 15 points in the first half.
Byrd scored six, lifted a pair of steals and kept the game moving at the Saints’ preferred rapid pace.
Duren generated 10 points with nine rebounds in the first half, keeping Roman Catholic in contention by controlling the paint at both ends of the floor. Greer added seven in the first half for Roman Catholic, burying a deep three-pointer after Young’s foul-line jumper pushed Neumann Goretti’s lead to 31-22.
At 5:42 p.m, a good three hours before the tip of the boys’ final, an official came out of the lobby off of 33rd Street and told the assembled crowd, “The game is sold out.” At the same time, security officers began taping white paper signs with “Game Sold Out” on the glass doors of the old building.
Interest was especially high in the boys’ game this year since Roman Catholic and Neumann Goretti represent the two most decorated programs in the league. The Cahillites entered play with 32 Catholic League titles since their first in 1922. The Saints came into play with 20 Catholic League titles since their first in 1939.
The teams’ recent success was even more pronounced. Since 2005, either Roman Catholic or Neumann Goretti has won every Catholic League title except for 2008 (North Catholic) and 2017 (Archbishop Wood).
Roman Catholic 16 9 20 13 -- 58
Neumann Goretti 21 12 10 23 -- 66
RC: Lynn Greer III 17, Justice Williams 21, Jalen Duren 11, Xzayvier Brown 9, Christian Kirkland 0.
NG: Hakim Byrd 12, Hysier Miller 17, Jordan Hall 5, Cameron Young 22, Blaise Vespe 7, Chris Evans 3.