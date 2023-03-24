Neumann Goretti falls to Lincoln Park in PIAA state championship game, 62-58

HERSHEY, Penn. — Coming into the game against Lincoln Park, Neumann Goretti head coach Carl Arrigale was 9-0 in state championship games. But when the final buzzer went off at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday night, Arrigale’s streak came to an end and so did Neumann’s PIAA season.

“You play enough of these, you’re bound to come [out] on the wrong end,” Arrigale said after the 62-58 loss. “Hopefully the kids learn a lesson from it. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

The loss for the Saints was just their fourth in 30 games this year, but it’s the second time in four weeks they’ve fallen short in a title game that was within reach.

On February 27th at the Palestra, Neumann led the Philadelphia Catholic League championship game against Roman Catholic by seven with 35 seconds remaining, but missed free throws in the waning seconds, leading to a buzzer beater by Xzayvier Brown to send the game to overtime. The Saints ended up losing in the extra period in one of the best PCL title games of all time.

After that, it was hard to regroup.

“We had a tough time recovering after blowing our league championship the way we did,” Arrigale said. “They tried to act like they were okay. We didn’t practice well. We didn’t shoot well, the whole tournament. We got through.”

In the loss to Lincoln Park, Neumann had multiple chances to either tie or take the lead in the closing minutes but were unable to capitalize. Just like the PCL title game, free throws were an issue for the Saints at the end. With less than 10 seconds left, they had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but missed a point blank layup and a tip in.

The Leopards made two free throws with .5 seconds left, and that was game.

“We win a lot, and sometimes it gets taken for granted,” Arrigale said. “And I just wanted to make sure they knew not to take it for granted and know that winning’s hard. And you gotta work for it, and you gotta stay with it the whole time. You can’t have lapses where you’re not all in.

“I’m not saying that it was like bad. Like I said, we were hurt. We always needed another guy to step up and this and that. There was just something missing, towards the end. We’ve had a lot of championship teams over the years, and we were good enough to have chances in all of those games, but we just weren’t able to pull them out.”

While the season ended in heartbreak for Neumann Goretti, there is a lot of promise looking ahead to next year. Most notably, the reigning Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year Robert Wright III will be back.

On Thursday, Wright finished with a game-high 27 points, 21 of those coming in the second half. The Baylor commit isn’t just one of the best players in the state, but is one of the top players in the class of 2024, ranked 45th in the nation by ESPN.

And after falling short twice in the same season, he knows how he wants to end his high school career.

“I think we’re gonna be ready for next year because we took two tough losses in the championship,” Wright said. “So we’re gonna be ready to come back and win.

“I experienced winning it and I experienced losing it, so I’m getting both sides, so I guess I’m learning from it. And next time I know, I want to be on the winning side again. This side don’t feel too good.”

