With 1.9 seconds left, Nisine Poplar corraled an inbounds pass, set his feet and let it fly.
The junior guard drained the game-winning three-pointer from the corner as the Math, Civics and Sciences boys’ basketball team edged Friends’ Central, 66-63, on Saturday.
“It was a really big shot,” Mighty Elephants coach Lonnie Diggs said. “He struggled in the first half. It was good to see him come through like that.”
Poplar finished with 20 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. He currently has offers from Temple, Drexel, La Salle, Robert Morris, among others. Naadhir Wood added 14 points in the win.
Ed Holland scored 24 points for the Phoenix and Mason Mosley had 22. Shawn Simmons notched 10 points.
Enigineering and Science defeated Cristo Rey, 66-60, behind Raheem Boyer’s 22 points. He made six three-pointers. Jermelle Henderson scored 12 points and Aziz McDaniels tallied 11.
***
Pat Kovaleski scored 12 points in Spring-Ford’s 50-47 victory over Pope John Paul II. Tyler Scilingo and Zack Skrocki notched 10 points apiece.
***
Christian Guldin had 25 points to help Pennridge beat Lansdale Catholic, 44-30.
***
Dapree Bryant scored 23 points and Jhamir Brickus added 15 to lead Coatesville past Bensalem, 64-39. Jonathan Proctor had 11 points.
Ryan Straub scored 12 points as Marple Newton downed Interboro, 59-34. Mike Tansey and Ben Davis each had 10 points.
***
New Hope-Solebury beat Holy Ghost Prep, 50-48, in overtime thanks to Alex Walinski’s 20 points. He hit one of his four three-pointers to send the game into overtime. Walinski also had four assists and three rebounds. Phil Weinseimer had 17 points.
***
Hysier Miller notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Neumann-Goretti’s 77-69 win over Malvern Prep.
Hakim Byrd added 19 points and Cameron Young had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Blaise Vespe scored seven points and corralled 10 rebounds.
Justice Williams recorded 14 points and six rebounds to help Roman Catholic edge Methacton, 59-52. Jalen Duren tallied a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Kyle Maska scored 11 points and Xzayvier Brown had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Erik Timko notched 17 and Jeff Woodward added 11 for the Warriors in the loss.
***
Nolan Grady’s 17 points led Germantown Friends past Dobbins, 58-43. Matt Johnson scored 13 points.
***
Aarick Salata had 20 points and Tre Diguglielmo added 18 as Boyertown topped Quakertown, 61-52.
***
Archbishop Carroll downed Wilkes Barre Area, 76-41, behind John Camden’s 37 points. He did that in three-quarters of play. Caleb Carter added 10 points.
Grace O’Neill’s 17 points helped Archbishop Carroll edge Maret School, 37-33.
***
Sammie White drained two free throws with six seconds left as St. Basil beat Villa Maria, 47-45. Lizzie Deal recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
***
Shannon Remolde notched 15 points and the Panthers improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 against Catholic Academy opponents with the win.
Gabrielle Jackson scored 32 points in Academy Park’s 59-56 victory over Lower Merion.
**
Methacton topped Great Valley, 56-36, behind Nicole Timko’s 14 points. Sydney Tornetta notched five points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
***
Sarah White scored 21 points to lead Gwynedd-Mercy past Nazareth Academy, 61-38. Kaylie Griffin added 11 points.
**
Ainsley Davis scored 17 points to help Sacred Heart Academy edge Merion Mercy, 31-29.
***
Liesl Dentinger recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks as Garnet Valley beat West Chester Rustin, 72-46.
Mary Rose Berry had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Abbey Anderson tallied 10 points and four rebounds and Kendall DiCamillo notched nine points, three assists and three steals. The Jaguars had 15 total assists.
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 23 points in Lansdale Catholic’s 70-43 win over Council Rock North. Riley Devitis added 16 points.
***
Mount St. Joseph beat Villa Joseph Marie, 75-62, thanks to Kelly Rotheberg’s 19 points. Grace Niekelski scored 17 points and Georgia Pickett had 13.
**
Lucy Olsen scored 21 points to lead Spring-Ford past Pope John Paul II, 58-27. Hailey Hudak tallied 11 points.
***
Desiree Norwood had 17 points and Martina Kiewek scored 15 to help Germantown Friends down Conwell-Egan, 42-24.